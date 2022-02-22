Live updates: Russia-Ukraine crisis: Won't allow 'bloodbath' in Ukraine's Donbass, Russia to UN

Ukraine-Russia crisis Photograph: AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to enter two pro-Russian rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in eastern Ukraine escalating tensions in the region.
The Russian president moved to recognise the independence of the two regions amid criticism by European leaders. The Biden administration moved swiftly to impose sanctions on the two Russia-backed regions and said more sanctions would follow. US officials added that they would continue to follow diplomacy 'until the tanks roll'.
Putin said his troops in Ukraine would be "peacekeepers", a move which was dismissed by the Biden administration. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky hit out against Putin while declaring that he will seek greater support from the West.
Feb 22, 2022, 11:33 AM
UN chief calls Russian move a 'violation' of Ukraine’s sovereignty
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Russia's decision is a "violation" of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise the "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent".
Feb 22, 2022, 11:27 AM
"With its decision, Russia is breaking all its promises to the world community," German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said even as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added that, "Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists."
Feb 22, 2022, 10:59 AM
Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said his country won't allow "bloodbath" in Ukraine's Donbass region.
Feb 22, 2022, 10:54 AM
Russian move in eastern Ukraine triggers oil jump, stocks fall
Brent crude futures rose around 4% to $97.35. It is the highest rise since September 2014. While S&P 500 futures fell 2% and Nasdaq futures dived 2.7%.
European equities also dropped 1.3% overnight to a four-month low. The Russian rouble tanked and Russia's MOEX equity index fell by 10.5%. Australia's ASX 200 also followed suit and fell 1.3% in early trade. On Monday, markets in the US were closed for a holiday.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:39 AM
China called for "restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions" during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.
"We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution," Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN said.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:20 AM
US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield blasted Russia's latest moves at the emergency Security Council session.
"He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are," the US ambassador said.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:14 AM
"Today the entire nation of Ukraine is under attack, the internationally recognised borders will be unchanged by any actions of Russian federation," Ukraine's ambassador to the UN said.
"We won't give away anything to anyone, because its not February 2014 but it is Feb 2022," the ambassador said.
Feb 22, 2022, 09:09 AM
"We remain open to diplomacy for a diplomatic solution," Russian envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said but added that his country would defend separatist areas.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:45 AM
The United States said it will impose new sanctions on Russia after announcing sanctions on two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:42 AM
Ukraine denies its 'saboteurs' crossed into Russia
Russia's military said on Monday that troops and border guards had prevented a "diversionary reconnaissance" group from breaching Russia's border.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:40 AM
Putin to recognise Ukraine's rebel territories as independent: Kremlin
In phone conversation with Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "expressed dissatisfaction" over the decision.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:39 AM
Ukraine President Zelenskiy addresses nation, rejects making any territorial concessions
In an address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of hampering peace efforts.
Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating sovereign territory of Ukraine after chairing a meeting of the security council.
Feb 22, 2022, 08:37 AM
US imposes sanctions on two Russian-backed areas in eastern Ukraine
After Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to be deployed inside separatist areas of Ukraine, US officials said they would continue to follow diplomacy "until the tanks roll".