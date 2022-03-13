Russia-Ukraine conflict: Fighting rages on near Kyiv as Mariupol gets pounded heavily

In Russian invasion of Ukraine, fighting is raging on the outskirts of Kyiv. Artillery barrages forced residents to look for shelter in multiple areas around the capital city.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy said that Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city. “They will come here only if they kill us all. If that is their goal, let them come,” he said.

The bombardment is still ongoing in other cities throughout the country like port city of Mariupol.

The invading forces are pounding the downtown of Mariupol with heavy shelling. Residents are hiding in an iconic mosque and elsewhere.

Mariupol is witnessing several issues in bringing food, water and medicine and evacuation of trapped civilians. During the siege, more than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol, as per the mayor's office. The continuous shelling has been even interrupting efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.

During a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, “They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children."

On Saturday, the talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire have failed again.

Zelenskyy has also accused Russia of employing 'a new stage of terror' with the alleged detention of a mayor of a different city.

In Irpin, bodies lay out in the open on streets and in a park on Saturday.

"We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be," Zelenskyy said.

