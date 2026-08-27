/16-year-old charged with preparing terror attack on kindergarten in Norway

A 16-year-old boy in Norway has been charged with planning an attack on a kindergarten, according to a court in Vestfold. Police believe the teenager planned to target random people in and around the kindergarten. He had acquired a knife and several axes, written a manifesto and reportedly told police about his plans.

According to AFP, police prosecutor Lise Dalhaug said the boy was arrested after authorities received a tip from an "anonymous person abroad" who had "become aware of disturbing threats on various social media platforms."

Police later identified the teenager and arrested him. Authorities are investigating the case as "preparation for a terrorist act".

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The arrest took place in early June but was not made public until now.

Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported that the teenager planned to attack a preschool with axes and knives. However, Dalhaug did not confirm the report.

"He has talked about several targets," Dalhaug was quoted as saying by AFP, adding that she did not want to reveal what those targets were at this stage.

Police probe teenager's alleged plans

Dalhaug said the boy had made threats on different social media platforms. The investigation so far indicated "that he was alone in the planning".

The teenager lived in the Vestfold region south of Oslo, she said. Police hope to complete the investigation by the end of September.

Asked about the possible sentence, Dalhaug said "it is a very serious offence". She added that the teenager could face a "harsh prison sentence."