/India officially names 27 places in Arunachal to counter China's renaming claims

The Indian government on Friday formally assigned standard names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh on the official maps of Survey of India (SoI). Officials describe the move as a riposte to China’s efforts to rename dozens of locations in the state in recent years.

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," read a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Longju, Maja, Bisa, Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La, Thag La, Sambho Sarovar, Bara Kundun are some of the places places/features so identified on the Survey of India map of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The move comes against Beijing's repeated threats and attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as "South Tibet". There have also been been instances of Chinese authorities issuing stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

India has continuously rejected Chinese actions and maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country and that unilateral changes in nomenclature does not alter the ground reality or affect India's sovereignty.

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