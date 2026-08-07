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India officially names 27 places in Arunachal to counter China's renaming claims

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 22:33 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 22:43 IST
India officially names 27 places in Arunachal to counter China's renaming claims

Representative Image Photograph: (ANI)

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The move comes against Beijing's repeated threats and  attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as "South Tibet". 

The Indian government on Friday formally assigned standard names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh on the official maps of Survey of India (SoI). Officials describe the move as a riposte to China’s efforts to rename dozens of locations in the state in recent years.

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," read a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Longju, Maja, Bisa, Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La, Thag La, Sambho Sarovar, Bara Kundun are some of the places places/features so identified on the Survey of India map of the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The move comes against Beijing's repeated threats and attempts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, which China refers to as "South Tibet". There have also been been instances of Chinese authorities issuing stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

India has continuously rejected Chinese actions and maintained that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country and that unilateral changes in nomenclature does not alter the ground reality or affect India's sovereignty.

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According to experts, identifying a place on the Survey of India map gives administrative and governance value to it

Here is the list of newly named places by MHA

S.No.Name of PlaceFeature Type
1LongjuLand area
2MajaLand area
3BisaLand area
4Dzo LaPass
5Riza LaPass
6Pukur LaPass
7Thag LaPass
8Sambho SarovarLake
9Bara KundunLand area
10Chhota KundunLand area
11Dhan BariLand area
12PritnagarLand area
13BuddhamandirLand area
14JairampurLand area
15TeritnagarLand area
16RamnagarLand area
17Jaswant GarhLand area
18SagarLand area
19PadmaLand area
20JyotinagarLand area
21BaisakhiLand area
22Sher-e-Thapa MemorialMonument
23Chhota RopukLand area
24Bara RopukLand area
25Shivaji NagarLand area
26SunpuraLand area
27Kamlang NagarLand area

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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