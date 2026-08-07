US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Aug 6) said that he believes that the war with Iran, which has been going on for over 5 months, will be over “pretty soon”. Trump also admitted that some munitions were experiencing a “little bit tighter” supply. His remarks come amid reports suggesting that the American forces were running out of supplies of some weapons.

“I think it’s going to end pretty soon. I don’t think they can go much longer,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in a reference to Iran.

Is US running out of munitions?

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Earlier on Tuesday (Aug 4), Reuters reported that the US Army had used up “virtually all” of its global stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during the conflict in the Middle East. It added that much of the US Army’s surface-to-surface weapons, Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), had been used up.

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When asked about the supply of munitions stockpiles, Trump said that the United States had an “unlimited supply” of certain weapons. However, the US president admitted that other inventories were limited.

“We have certain types of munitions that are very powerful, that we have unlimited, virtual unlimited supply. We have others where it’s a little bit tighter,” Trump said.

He added that US defence firms were setting up more production plants, including facilities for Patriot and Tomahawk missiles.

ATACMS and PrSM are long-range munitions that cost more than $1 million each and are an integral part of the US military’s arsenal. The US-supplied ATACMS have also been used by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the war.