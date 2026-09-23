/Four female students raped during 'Red Zone' at California university. What we know

Students at a California university are living in fear after four girls were raped within three weeks in the first term. Cal State University San Marcos has increased patrols on campus following the sexual assault incidents. A university official confirmed to NBC 7 on Monday that the incidents occurred between September 5 and 18.

Cal State San Marcos representative Jerry McCormick said that the first assault took place at The Quad Residence Hall. The second one happened the very next day at the University Village Apartment. The next assault occurred on September 13 at Black Oak Hall, with the fourth one on September 18 at The Quad Residence Hall.

McCormick said the cases are unrelated. The victims admitted that they were familiar with the person who raped them. There is no confirmation on whether the attackers have been identified or arrested. “We are taking what these women say seriously, and the University Police Department is investigating,” he said.

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"We want students who experience sexual violence to feel supported in coming forward. Through education, prevention, and increased awareness of resources, we hope both to reduce sexual violence and ensure students know where to turn for support," McCormick added.

Notably, sexual violence is a major problem in the first six weeks of the fall semester at universities across the nation. For this reason, it is also known as the “Red Zone.”

Petition by Cal State San Marcos student

One student has started a petition, following a string of sexual violence cases on campus. "As women, we have the right to a safe education just as much as the rest of the student body," the student wrote in the Change.org petition. It states that besides the four rape cases, there was also a breaking and entering and sexual assault case, which has left students fearing for their safety.

She said that a bunch of students had reached out to the Associate Vice President for Campus Security, but did not get a response. She added that the university has also not been open about what they are doing to make the campus safe.

What Cal State San Marcos says it is doing on campus