TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Advertisment

Please read these Terms and Conditions carefully before using this site (“Site”). If you do not agree to these Terms and Conditions exit now and do not use this Site.

A. ACCEPTANCE

(a) These terms and conditions together with the privacy policy and all other additional terms and information that may be provided within the service (collectively “Terms”) govern your use of the service, Site, content and software (collectively the "Service"). By registering for or using the Service or any portion of it you accept the Terms. (b) The Terms constitute an agreement between you and Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited including its affiliates and suppliers (collectively “IDPL”), defining your and IDPL’s rights and responsibilities with respect to the Service.

Advertisment

B. USE OF THE SITE

(a) Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited (“IDPL”), is the owner of the Site and use of this Site is provided subject to the following terms and conditions, and you are deemed to have read and accepted and agreed to be bound by this disclaimer. Please read these terms and conditions carefully as access and use of this site constitute acceptance of these terms & conditions.

(b) The use of content on this Site i.e. news, information, art work, text, video, audio, or picture (collectively "Materials") on this Site is protected by the copyrights laws. You may only access and use the material for personal or educational purposes. Any alteration/modification or download either in whole or in part or usage of the Materials for other than educational and personal purposes, violates the copyrights laws. You may not modify/alter or download for any purpose without IDPL's written consent any material on this Site. Except as provided below, you may not reproduce, republish, post, transmit or distribute any Material.

Advertisment

(c) You may use the materials on this Site for personal or educational purposes only, and you must include, any copyright notes, originally included with the Materials in all copies. Any computer software downloaded or otherwise available from our Site is licensed subject to the term of the applicable license agreement.

(d) The Materials included in the Site have been compiled from a variety of sources and are subject to change without any further notice.

(e) All Materials are protected by copyright law. You may not under any circumstances, reproduce, record, publish publicly, distribute or publicly exhibit any Material without IDPL's written consent. Any attempt to "Pass off" any of the Material as your own work shall be violative of the existing copy right laws.

(f) Links of other sites from this Site or sites linked from this Site are not under control and IDPL does not assume responsibility or liability for the materials available at such linked sites. The links have been provided for reference and for convenience only.

C. DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTY

The information, Services or data (collectively "information") made available on this Site are provided "AS IS" without warranties of any kind, IDPL specially disclaims any representations and warranties including without limitation, the implied warranties on merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. IDPL shall absolutely have no liability in connection with the services including without limitation, any liability for damage to your computer/hard ware, data information, materials and business resulting from the information or the lack of information available on this Site.

D. NO LIABILITY OF IDPL

(a) IDPL cannot vouch for the veracity of stories of news agencies or those cited from other news media. (b) IDPL cannot vouch for veracity or content of comments posted by readers. (c) IDPL cannot be held liable for any loss, or injury caused either in whole or in part by its acts, omissions or for conditions beyond its control, in procuring, compiling or delivering information. (d) IDPL cannot be held liable for any omissions, errors or inaccuracies in the information regardless of how it is caused, or delays or interruptions in delivery of the information, or, any decision made or action taken or any damage in reliance upon the Information furnished herein below. IDPL makes no warranty, representation or guarantee as to content, sequence, accuracy, timeliness, completeness, truthfulness and positioning of the information or the sources that the information may be relied upon for any reason. IDPL makes no warranty, representation or guarantee that the information will be uninterrupted or error-free and that any defects can be corrected. Limited Liability Under no circumstances, IDPL shall be liable for loss or damages whatsoever whether is contract, tort or otherwise from the use of, or reliance on the information or from the use of Internet generally.

E. INDEMNIFICATION

You agree to defend and indemnify IDPL from and against all third party claims and all liabilities, assessments, losses, costs or damages resulting from or arising out of (i) your breach of these terms, (ii) your infringement or violation of any intellectual property rights, other rights or privacy of a third party, or (iii) misuse of the Service by a third party where the misuse was made possible by your failure to take reasonable measures to protect your username and password against misuse.

F. MISCELLANEOUS

(a) These Terms are governed by the laws of India. The Courts at New Delhi shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute arising out of your use of the Service; (b) IDPL may modify the Terms at any time without prior notice. If the terms are changed in a material, adverse way, IDPL will provide a separate notice advising of the change; (c) You are responsible for regularly reviewing these terms. Your continued use of the Service constitutes your consent to any changes and modification.

G. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

The Service and material are protected under the copyright laws. IDPL claims copyrights in its Service, to the maximum extent of the law. Subject to these terms, IDPL retains all rights, titles and interests in the Service, and in all other IDPL’s products, software and other properties provided to you or used by you through the Service.

H. ASSIGNMENT

IDPL may assign its rights and obligations under these terms to its subsidiaries, or to any company under common control with IDPL. Additionally, IDPL may assign its rights and obligations under these terms to a third party in connection with a merger, acquisition, sale of assets, by operation of law or otherwise.