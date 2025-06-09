Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Bollywood
bollywood
Riteish Deshmukh does it all: From playing an intense antagonist to a comedy caper
Jan 01
Bollywood
Prosenjit Chatterjee opens up about his divorce from Debashree Roy: 'We blame each other but...'
Jan 01
Bollywood
Wait, is Paresh Rawal back in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's latest post on X leaves netizens confused
Jan 01
Bollywood
Double fun! Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix
Jan 01
Bollywood
Aamir Khan reveals he was advised to do action film after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, chose Sitaare Zameen Par for this reason
Jan 01
Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap calls out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over Scared Games comments
Jan 01
Bollywood
Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar surprise the stars of Sitaare Zameen Par at Aamir Khan’s home
Jan 01
Bollywood
AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film after walking out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit
Jan 01
Bollywood
Smriti Irani writes heartfelt tribute on Ektaa Kapoor's 50th Birthday: 'She gives so much of herself away'
Jan 01
Bollywood
Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from Spirit over 10 per cent profit share demand
Jan 01
Bollywood
Bollywood director Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing his driver
Jan 01
Bollywood
Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar and his clan deliver another laughless sequel and 'I am not joking'
Jan 01
Bollywood
Mithi River Desilting scam: ED raids actor Dino Morea's residence in Mumbai
Jan 01
Bollywood
Aamir Khan says he almost quit Sitaare Zameen Par, Farhan & Sivakarthikeyan were first choices
Jan 01
Bollywood
After Spirit, has Deepika Padukone walked out of Prabhas' starrer Kalki 2?
Jan 01
Bollywood
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar & Abhishek Bachchan's comedy film Leaked online
Jan 01
Bollywood
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor feature in a timeless love story
Jan 01
Bollywood
Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj
Jan 01
Bollywood
Alia Bhatt shares stunning BTS moments from her BFF’s wedding in Spain
Jan 01
Bollywood
Metro…In Dino trailer: Navigating life and romance in Anurag Basu style
Jan 01
Bollywood
Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2: Here's when and where you can watch the movie online
Jan 01
Bollywood
Stolen review: A taut thriller that never lets you breathe easy
Jan 01
Bollywood
Preity Zinta emotional after PBKS' IPL 2025 loss, netizens hail her as 'soul of Punjab Kings'
Jan 01
Bollywood
Virat Kohli, the GOAT! Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and other stars celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory
Jan 01
Bollywood
1
2