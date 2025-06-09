LOGIN

bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh does it all: From playing an intense antagonist to a comedy caper

Riteish Deshmukh does it all: From playing an intense antagonist to a comedy caper

Jan 01Bollywood
Prosenjit Chatterjee opens up about his divorce from Debashree Roy: 'We blame each other but...'

Prosenjit Chatterjee opens up about his divorce from Debashree Roy: 'We blame each other but...'

Jan 01Bollywood
Wait, is Paresh Rawal back in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's latest post on X leaves netizens confused

Wait, is Paresh Rawal back in Hera Pheri 3? Actor's latest post on X leaves netizens confused

Jan 01Bollywood
Double fun! Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix

Double fun! Navjot Singh Sidhu returns to Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix

Jan 01Bollywood
Aamir Khan reveals he was advised to do action film after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, chose Sitaare Zameen Par for this reason

Aamir Khan reveals he was advised to do action film after failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, chose Sitaare Zameen Par for this reason

Jan 01Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap calls out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over Scared Games comments

Anurag Kashyap calls out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over Scared Games comments

Jan 01Bollywood
Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar surprise the stars of Sitaare Zameen Par at Aamir Khan’s home

Raj Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar surprise the stars of Sitaare Zameen Par at Aamir Khan’s home

Jan 01Bollywood
AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film after walking out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

AA22xA6: Deepika Padukone joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film after walking out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

Jan 01Bollywood
Smriti Irani writes heartfelt tribute on Ektaa Kapoor's 50th Birthday: 'She gives so much of herself away'

Smriti Irani writes heartfelt tribute on Ektaa Kapoor's 50th Birthday: 'She gives so much of herself away'

Jan 01Bollywood
Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from Spirit over 10 per cent profit share demand

Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from Spirit over 10 per cent profit share demand

Jan 01Bollywood
Bollywood director Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing his driver

Bollywood director Manish Gupta booked for allegedly stabbing his driver

Jan 01Bollywood
Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar and his clan deliver another laughless sequel and 'I am not joking'

Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar and his clan deliver another laughless sequel and 'I am not joking'

Jan 01Bollywood
Mithi River Desilting scam: ED raids actor Dino Morea's residence in Mumbai

Mithi River Desilting scam: ED raids actor Dino Morea's residence in Mumbai

Jan 01Bollywood
Aamir Khan says he almost quit Sitaare Zameen Par, Farhan & Sivakarthikeyan were first choices

Aamir Khan says he almost quit Sitaare Zameen Par, Farhan & Sivakarthikeyan were first choices

Jan 01Bollywood
After Spirit, has Deepika Padukone walked out of Prabhas' starrer Kalki 2?

After Spirit, has Deepika Padukone walked out of Prabhas' starrer Kalki 2?

Jan 01Bollywood
Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar & Abhishek Bachchan's comedy film Leaked online

Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar & Abhishek Bachchan's comedy film Leaked online

Jan 01Bollywood
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor feature in a timeless love story

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor feature in a timeless love story

Jan 01Bollywood
Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Aamir Khan confirms superhero film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Jan 01Bollywood
Alia Bhatt shares stunning BTS moments from her BFF’s wedding in Spain

Alia Bhatt shares stunning BTS moments from her BFF’s wedding in Spain

Jan 01Bollywood
Metro…In Dino trailer: Navigating life and romance in Anurag Basu style

Metro…In Dino trailer: Navigating life and romance in Anurag Basu style

Jan 01Bollywood
Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2: Here's when and where you can watch the movie online

Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2: Here's when and where you can watch the movie online

Jan 01Bollywood
Stolen review: A taut thriller that never lets you breathe easy

Stolen review: A taut thriller that never lets you breathe easy

Jan 01Bollywood
Preity Zinta emotional after PBKS' IPL 2025 loss, netizens hail her as 'soul of Punjab Kings'

Preity Zinta emotional after PBKS' IPL 2025 loss, netizens hail her as 'soul of Punjab Kings'

Jan 01Bollywood
Virat Kohli, the GOAT! Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and other stars celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory

Virat Kohli, the GOAT! Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, and other stars celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory

Jan 01Bollywood