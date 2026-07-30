/Karan Johar's The Traitors season 2 contestants: Rhea Chakraborty, Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui in the first batch

OTT is reigning with reality shows. As social media is abuzz with talk about Alliance and Lock Upp 2, the third reality show taking everyone’s attention is The Traitors. And this time, Karan Johar is set to make a comeback.

The first season was a hit, and now it’s coming back stronger in season 2. They have brought in even stronger players. And once again, the battle will be for the huge cash prize. The exact amount has not been revealed yet.

The traitors: Who are the contestants

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Thursday, Prime Video unveiled the first batch of players, or we could say the first batch of Traitors. The lineup has A-listers like Shweta Tiwari, who won Bigg Boss season 4, one of the biggest reality shows in India. Then come Abhishek Malhan, Shalini Passi, Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss 17, Rhea Chakraborty, and Krystle D'Souza.

''Meet the players but trust them at your own risk #TheTraitorsOnPrime, new season with New Episode Every Thursday, Aug 13,'' PrimeVideo wrote as they made the announcement.

Mallika Sherawat is one of the entries that no one saw coming. Ranveer Brar, judge of MasterChef judge and actor, has also joined the show. More players will be annonced soon.

The season has been shot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in March and April. It is set to premiere on Aug 13. Weekly episodes will release every Thursday at 8 pm. Social media influencers Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were the winners of season 1. They won the prize pot of Rs 70 lakhs.