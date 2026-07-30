/Missile lands in Poland, leaves crater as PM Donald Tusk says 'all indications' point to Moscow

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk have said that a missile fired from Russia has left a crater deep inside Poland. The unidentified object crashed inside, Tarnawa Kolonia, a village situated roughly 100 kms from the border of Poland with Ukraine. Tusk said that all indications hints at the object being an Russian ballistic missile. The crash was reported as Russia launched an overnight long range strike on Kyiv which resulted in the death of eight individuals.

"All the indications are that it was a Russian Kh-101 ballistic missile, but we want to be 100% certain about the type of missile and who launched it," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Poland reportedly scrambled F-16 jets to secure its airspace at about 03:40 in local time. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said earlier on Thursday that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, "crossed into Poland as part of Russia's massive strike against Ukraine, violating Nato airspace".

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Tusk said that he will discuss with other European leader before heading into the scene. He also added that the missile landed in an uninhibited area in Lublin province, and they were prepared to deal with it.

“I am in contact with the leaders of European countries regarding the violation of Polish airspace. Everyone declares full solidarity and readiness for any assistance,” wrote Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Several UAV's and missiles had crossed Ukrainian border and landed within Poland since Russia's inavsion began in 2022, as the country shares a border with Ukraine. In November 2022, two Polish farmers were killed by a projectile which was at first believed to be Russian but was later confirmed to be Ukrainian air defence missile.

Russia's overnight assault in Ukraine comes as Zelensky visited Washington and several Ukrainian attacks targeted Russian port and Iranian shipments.