/Mysterious projectile leaves massive crater in Poland near Ukraine border, probe launched

Poland on Thursday (Jul 30) said that it was investigating a mysterious crash site after an unidentified object resulted in an explosion, leaving a large crater in a village about 95 kilometres (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border. This comes as Russia launched an overnight attack across Ukraine. The projectile hit near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia in Lublin province, authorities said.

According to the police, residents reported a “powerful explosion” in Biłgoraj County between the localities of Tarnawa Kolonia and Biskupice. Following this, a duty officer dispatched police patrols to the scene. A crater was discovered along with scattered elements of an unidentified object in a field approximately 2 km from buildings.

The area was secured by the police, and the incident was reported to relevant agencies. The operation was ongoing, the police added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine

This comes after Polish fighter jets scrambled in response to Russian attacks on Ukraine. At least eight people were killed and dozen others were wounded across Ukraine after Moscow launched 74 missiles and 284 drones overnight. Authorities have warned that the death toll may rise.

Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday (Jul 30) called for allies to send additional anti-ballistic missiles.

In a post on X, Zelensky said, “Dozens of ordinary homes, civilian businesses, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged. More than 70 missiles were used in this strike, a significant number of them ballistic. There were also over 280 attack drones. More than 260 drones were intercepted. Our combat aviation shot down a significant number of cruise missiles, and even mobile fire teams managed to take on cruise missiles.”

He added, “Given the critical shortage of air defense missiles from our partners, our warriors are accomplishing truly incredible things, demonstrating a very high level of professionalism.”

“This Russian terror once again proves that protection against the Russian missile threat is the most important task when it comes to saving the lives of our people,” Zelensky said. “And this is not a task that can be left to Ukraine alone or to any one country alone.”

Also read | Trump meets Saudi defence minister at White House after joint Iraq strikes