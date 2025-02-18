Advertisment
India: Qatar Emir receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is in India for a two-day state visit, was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. Watch this report for more details!
The price of non-stop cricket: Injuries and exhaustion
Is the relentless cricketing calendar, amplified by numerous international fixtures and burgeoning franchise leagues, overburdening players and compromising their well-being?
Trump 2.0: Arrogance, election interference, censorship hypocrisy
The trump administration’s view of itself and the rest of the world was brought into sharp focus, by Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference, an annual event widely seen as the leading forum for debating international security policy.
Trump 2.0 & Quad: Challenges for Indian Diplomacy
China’s regular incursions in the maritime domains of other nations and expansion of influence via infrastructure development demonstrate its growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
