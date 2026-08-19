/UAE suspends trade with Iran, accuses it of targeting Gulf shipping; Tehran calls claim baseless

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (Aug 18) accused Iran of launching two ballistic missiles towards the country, saying the weapons were aimed at maritime navigation in the Gulf. The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. According to the ministry, one missile fell outside the UAE's territorial waters while the second came down inside them.

A later assessment by the UAE said the missiles appeared to have been targeting shipping. "Assessments carried out showed that the two ballistic missiles detected coming from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea," the ministry said.

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Iran rejects UAE allegations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has categorically denied that Tehran had fired a missile at the UAE. Baqaei said the allegation could undermine efforts to build trust among countries in the region. "This behaviour is contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness and disrupts ongoing efforts to strengthen trust between regional countries and prevent the escalation of insecurity in the region," he said.

He also urged regional governments to refrain from what he called "baseless accusations" against Iran.

The UAE's initial announcement came shortly after authorities sent a phone alert warning residents about a potential missile threat. The warning was lifted soon afterwards.

UAE suspends dealings with Iran

Amid the escalating tensions, the UAE later on Tuesday also announced the suspension of all trade and financial dealings with Iran until further notice.