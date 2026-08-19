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UAE suspends trade with Iran, accuses it of targeting Gulf shipping; Tehran calls claim baseless

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 06:41 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 06:41 IST
UAE suspends trade with Iran, accuses it of targeting Gulf shipping; Tehran calls claim baseless

A photo illustration taken in Nicosia on May 4, 2026, shows a person in front of a large screen displaying vessel movements in the Strait of Hormuz on a ship-tracking website. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran triggered a security alert in the UAE, but the real question is where they were headed. Abu Dhabi says the weapons were targeting maritime navigation, while Tehran has categorically denied firing missiles at the country.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday (Aug 18) accused Iran of launching two ballistic missiles towards the country, saying the weapons were aimed at maritime navigation in the Gulf. The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems detected two ballistic missiles launched from Iran. According to the ministry, one missile fell outside the UAE's territorial waters while the second came down inside them.

A later assessment by the UAE said the missiles appeared to have been targeting shipping. "Assessments carried out showed that the two ballistic missiles detected coming from Iran were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea," the ministry said.

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Iran rejects UAE allegations

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has categorically denied that Tehran had fired a missile at the UAE. Baqaei said the allegation could undermine efforts to build trust among countries in the region. "This behaviour is contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness and disrupts ongoing efforts to strengthen trust between regional countries and prevent the escalation of insecurity in the region," he said.

He also urged regional governments to refrain from what he called "baseless accusations" against Iran.

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The UAE's initial announcement came shortly after authorities sent a phone alert warning residents about a potential missile threat. The warning was lifted soon afterwards.

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UAE suspends dealings with Iran

Amid the escalating tensions, the UAE later on Tuesday also announced the suspension of all trade and financial dealings with Iran until further notice.

The latest incident comes as the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the confrontation between Iran and the United States. Iran has warned that the waterway will remain closed until it reaches a peace agreement with Washington.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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