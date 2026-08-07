/Why the Su-30MKI is one of the heaviest fighters ever built

The Su-30MKI is a heavy fighter with a 38,800 kg maximum takeoff weight. Its massive airframe safely holds 9,640 kg of internal fuel and an 8,000 kg weapon payload.
The Su-30MKI is a heavy air superiority fighter with a maximum takeoff weight of 38,800 kilogrammes. This massive weight allowance accommodates immense fuel and weapon loads for long-range combat missions. Consequently, its takeoff weight is significantly higher than that of traditional Sukhoi 30 variants.
Even without aviation fuel or weapons onboard, the aircraft holds a substantial empty weight of 18,400 kilogrammes. Its robust airframe utilises high-intensity alloys to successfully endure extreme combat stress. Furthermore, this heavy structure is tailor-made to integrate specific Indian systems and avionics.
To comfortably achieve a 3,000-kilometre flight range, the fighter stores 9,640 kilogrammes of aviation fuel internally. This vast internal capacity significantly increases the aircraft's gross weight on the tarmac. However, it effectively eliminates the immediate need for drag-inducing external drop tanks.
The heavy fighter jet features 12 versatile hardpoints capable of carrying an 8,000-kilogramme weapon payload. This immense structural strength safely accommodates heavy munitions for both ground and air strike missions. It can also seamlessly carry the massive supersonic BrahMos cruise missile.
The jet's heavy weight is distributed across a large airframe, featuring an overall length of 21.935 metres. The fighter also boasts a wide wingspan of 14.7 metres and a structural height of 6.36 metres. These massive physical dimensions firmly establish it as a heavy, long-range fighter.