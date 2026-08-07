/Why the Su-30MKI doesn't need external fuel tanks to fly vast distances

The Su-30MKI achieves a 3,000-kilometre range using its massive 9.6-tonne internal fuel capacity. This eliminates drag from external tanks, freeing up space to carry heavy weapons like the BrahMos missile.
The Su-30MKI features a massive internal fuel capacity of roughly 9.6 tonnes. This extraordinary volume allows the fighter jet to achieve an unrefuelled range of 3,000 kilometres at high altitudes. Consequently, it completely avoids the need for drag-inducing external drop tanks during standard missions.
Relying entirely on its internal fuel, this heavy air superiority fighter delivers phenomenal flight endurance. The aircraft can comfortably stay airborne for nearly four hours without landing. This prolonged operational time enables pilots to penetrate deep into hostile territory while maintaining peak speed.
By removing the necessity for bulky fuel pods, the aircraft frees up its 12 hardpoints for heavy combat loads. The Su-30MKI can carry up to 8,000 kilogrammes of external payload. This allows it to be heavily armed with advanced laser-guided bombs, rockets, and air-to-surface missiles.
The lack of underwing fuel tanks gives the jet the unique structural freedom to carry exceptionally heavy weapons. It effortlessly accommodates the lethal 2.5-tonne BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Pilots can launch these devastating strikes from safe stand-off distances of nearly 300 kilometres.
For remarkably long border patrols, the jet relies on an integrated in-flight refuelling system. With the help of just two mid-air refuellings, its operational range expands to a staggering 8,000 kilometres. This specific approach effectively replaces the need for any drop tanks on extended flights.