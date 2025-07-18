LOGIN

Photo Gallery

Eric Bana’s Best: 7 performances from Troy to Munich you need to watch
8
Photos

Eric Bana’s Best: 7 performances from Troy to Munich you need to watch

India's nuclear-capable Agni I and Prithvi II missiles test-fired a day after Akash Prime test. Why is it important?
6

India's Agni I and prithvi II missiles tested after Akash Prime test. Why now?

What happens if a fighter jet flies near space? Five deadly risks pilots can face
7

This is what happens when a fighter jet flies near space

How does the F-35 fighter jet stand out in takeoff speed and design? Here’s its minimum lift-off speed
6

How the F-35 fighter jet stands out in takeoff speed and lift-off style

Annabelle doll: Why does this ‘haunted’ toy still terrify the world?
8

Annabelle doll: Why does this ‘haunted’ toy still terrify the world?

From The X Files to Beetlejuice: Watch these scariest horror TV shows from the 80s and 90s that still haunt fans
8

From The X Files to Beetlejuice: Watch these scariest horror TV shows from the 80s and 90s that still haunt fans

World’s first fighter jet: How Hitler's Me 262 changed air combat but failed to win World War II
7

World’s first fighter jet: How Hitler's Me 262 changed air combat but failed to win World War II

This Bugatti car could’ve gone faster than 490 km/h, but tyres said no! Here's why
7

This Bugatti car could’ve gone faster than 490 km/h, but tyres said no! Here's why

Meet the top 6 aircraft carrier-based fighter jets in the world
6

Meet the top 6 aircraft carrier-based fighter jets in the world

Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names
5

Who is the richest golfer of all time? Check top 5 names

Lost for decades, wreck of WWII era Japanese Destroyer Teruzuki unearthed after 83 years
6

Lost for decades, wreck of WWII era Japanese Destroyer Teruzuki unearthed after 83 years

From Antilia to Beverly Hills House: Here are top 10 most expensive things on Earth
10

From Antilia to Beverly Hills House: Here are top 10 most expensive things on Earth

What is Lockheed’s U-2? The Area 51 spy jet that floats, stalls, and terrifies its own pilots
7

What is Lockheed’s U-2? The Area 51 spy jet that floats, stalls, and terrifies its own pilots

Love Space and Science? You can't miss these documentaries on Netflix and Prime
8

Love Space and Science? You can't miss these documentaries on Netflix and Prime

From Kapil Dev to Javagal Srinath: 5 Indian players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests
5

5 Indian players with 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests

Dubai to open the tallest hotel on the planet? Everything you need to know
7

Dubai to open the tallest hotel on the planet? Everything you need to know

Meet the top 10 highest individual scorers in ODI cricket: No Kohli, Tendulkar in list
10

Meet the top 10 highest individual scorers in ODI cricket

Meet 7 bowlers to pick most wickets in 1st over in Tests; 2 Indians on list but no Bumrah
7

Meet 7 bowlers to pick most wickets in 1st over in Tests; 2 Indians on list

Why Alfred Hitchcock still reigns as the king of suspense, 7 must-watch films for thriller fans
8

Why Alfred Hitchcock still reigns as the king of suspense, 7 must-watch films for thriller fans

Is Earth safe from asteroid 2024 YR4's? Scientists warns hit risk on Moon with a nuke like explosion
7

Is Earth safe from asteroid 2024 YR4's? Scientists warns hit risk on Moon with a nuke like explosion

Why astronauts trust the ocean? The science behind Shubhanshu Shukla’s splashdown
7

Why astronauts trust the ocean? The science behind Shubhanshu Shukla’s splashdown

From Dale Steyn to Lungi Ngidi: 5 South African bowlers with most wickets in T20Is
5

From Dale Steyn to Lungi Ngidi: 5 South African bowlers with most wickets in T20Is

‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini
5

‘0-100 in 6.7 seconds’: This Indian EV can outsprint a Lamborghini

Craving spy thrillers? Watch these 7 web series if you loved Citadel and Jack Ryan on OTT
8

Craving spy thrillers? Watch these 7 web series if you loved Citadel and Jack Ryan on OTT

A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India
7

A self-driving Tesla costs less than your Creta! Here is why you will pay double price in India

Shattered buildings, black smoke and another Israeli war: THESE PICS capture aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syria
7

Shattered buildings, black smoke and another Israeli war: THESE PICS capture aftermath of Israel's strikes on Syria