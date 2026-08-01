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Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026 - check who sits at the top

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 15:19 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 15:19 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill (India)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shubman Gill (India)

India captain Shubman Gill tops the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 801 points. In 67 ODIs, Gill has scored 3,379 runs at an impressive average of 60.33, including nine centuries.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is ranked second in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 794 points. In 62 ODIs, Mitchell has scored 2,811 runs at an average of 57.36, including nine centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (India)
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Virat Kohli (India)

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli occupies third place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 767 points. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs at an average of 58.59, including 54 centuries.

Rohit Sharma (India)
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (India)

Former India captain Rohit Sharma is ranked fourth in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 758 points. In 288 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is ranked fifth in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 712 points. In 42 ODIs, Zadran has scored 1,902 runs at an average of 48.76, including six centuries.

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