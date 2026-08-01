/Meet top 5 batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026 - check who sits at the top

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five batters in latest ICC ODI rankings 2026. This list also includes Daryl Mitchell, Ibrahim Zadran and Shubman Gill
India captain Shubman Gill tops the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 801 points. In 67 ODIs, Gill has scored 3,379 runs at an impressive average of 60.33, including nine centuries.
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell is ranked second in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 794 points. In 62 ODIs, Mitchell has scored 2,811 runs at an average of 57.36, including nine centuries and 13 half-centuries.
Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli occupies third place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 767 points. He has scored 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs at an average of 58.59, including 54 centuries.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is ranked fourth in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 758 points. In 288 ODIs, Rohit has scored 11,895 runs at an average of 48.95.
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran is ranked fifth in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings with 712 points. In 42 ODIs, Zadran has scored 1,902 runs at an average of 48.76, including six centuries.