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Happy 46th Birthday, Harry Potter! 9 mind-blowing wizarding world secrets you never knew

Vanshika Raghav
Authored By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 16:22 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 16:22 IST

As Harry Potter turns 46 on July 31, revisit the magical journey of the Boy Who Lived with nine lesser-known facts about the wizarding world.

9 fascinating facts you didn't know about JK Rowling and the wizarding world
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(Photograph: Pexels)

9 fascinating facts you didn't know about JK Rowling and the wizarding world

July 31 marks Harry Potter’s 46th birthday. Can you believe it? It still feels like yesterday when author JK Rowling opened up the world of an 11-year-old boy who came to Hogwarts and became one of the most influential characters in modern fiction. Potter, born in 1980 as part of JK Rowling's beloved book series, has captured the hearts of millions across the world. Harry’s journey from an orphaned boy to the saviour of the wizarding world continues to inspire generations of readers and film fans. Created by Rowling, the writer gave her birthday to her fictional character.

Shared birthdays
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(Photograph: X)

Shared birthdays

Did you know that Harry Potter and his creator, JK Rowling, share a birthday on July 31? It is believed that Rowling gave her famous character her own birthday to add a personal touch, making it all the more special and marking the beginning of Potter’s magical journey.

Rejected Manuscript
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Rejected Manuscript

Before becoming a global bestseller, JK Rowling’s first Harry Potter manuscript was rejected by 12 publishing houses. Publishers thought the story was too long and too slow for children. After it finally gained attention, it went on to sell more than 600 million copies worldwide.

JK Rowling’s past struggles
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(Photograph: X)

JK Rowling’s past struggles

JK Rowling first imagined a boy wizard during a delayed train ride from Manchester to London in 1990, when she was 25. She then began writing the manuscripts, but after facing many hardships and repeated rejections from publishers, she experienced suicidal thoughts before publishing her first book at 31.

Aeroplane sickness bags
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(Photograph: X)

Aeroplane sickness bags

At the beginning of Harry Potter, JK Rowling used an aeroplane sick bag to write down the names of the four Hogwarts houses, which include Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff.

JK Rowling was almost Potter's mom
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(Photograph: X)

JK Rowling was almost Potter's mom

Before Geraldine Somerville captivated audiences as Harry Potter’s mother, Lily Potter, the filmmakers reportedly offered the role to the author, JK Rowling, who turned it down, saying she was not cut out to be an actress and would have messed it up.

Snape's First Encounter With Harry And His Secret Message
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Snape's First Encounter With Harry And His Secret Message

Following his anger at James Potter, Harry's father, who used to bully him at Hogwarts, and love Lily, whom Snape also loved, he asked Harry difficult first-year questions from the book to show that Harry had much to learn.

Evanna Lynch beats 15,000 girls for the role of Luna Lovegood
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(Photograph: X)

Evanna Lynch beats 15,000 girls for the role of Luna Lovegood

You know Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood, whose performance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was widely praised and loved by audiences. But do you know how she landed the role? Lynch beat out 15,000 girls at an open casting call, bringing her lifelong love for the books to the screen.

McGonagall's Name On The Quidditch Trophy
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(Photograph: X)

McGonagall's Name On The Quidditch Trophy

Did you spot MG McGonagall's name on a 1971 Gryffindor Quidditch plaque next to James Potter in the film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The instance was made when Hermione shows Harry a trophy case where McGonagall is listed as a winner in 1971, right alongside Potter's father's trophy.

Splitting His Soul Into Seven Horcruxes
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(Photograph: X)

Splitting His Soul Into Seven Horcruxes

Voldemort wanted everything to revolve around him, so when he learned that he could transfer his power into seven parts of a soul, he did so to become all-powerful and indestructible. It was a combination of superstition, a superficial understanding of the laws that govern magic, and his need to be superior to and different from anyone else.

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