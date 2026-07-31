/Happy 46th Birthday, Harry Potter! 9 mind-blowing wizarding world secrets you never knew

July 31 marks Harry Potter’s 46th birthday. Can you believe it? It still feels like yesterday when author JK Rowling opened up the world of an 11-year-old boy who came to Hogwarts and became one of the most influential characters in modern fiction. Potter, born in 1980 as part of JK Rowling's beloved book series, has captured the hearts of millions across the world. Harry’s journey from an orphaned boy to the saviour of the wizarding world continues to inspire generations of readers and film fans. Created by Rowling, the writer gave her birthday to her fictional character.