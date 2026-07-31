/New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026): The Vacation Principle, Rao Bahadur, Chum- Watch 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this Friday bring a fresh mix of action, drama, comedy and suspense, giving viewers plenty of new movies and series to stream and enjoy the first weekend of August 2026.
Looking for your next binge-watch? OTT releases this Friday feature an exciting slate of films and shows across various streaming platforms, catering to every kind of viewer. Here, check the list.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a Japanese romantic drama series that follows Hoshino Midori, played by Kanna Hashimoto, who is completely worn out and stressed by her demanding daily life and routine.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Malayalam psychological survival drama follows the tragic life of an unnamed mother and her young son, Balan, who leave prison and live a life on the run, constantly changing their names, jobs, and homes out of fear.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Telugu psychological drama stars Satyadev Kancharana and tells the story of an ageing, terminally ill aristocrat named Ramappa Rao Bahadur, who cannot die because he is consumed by a single toxic doubt.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
This is a story of Karna, a tragic hero from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata. He is famous for his supreme generosity, unmatched archery skills, and unwavering loyalty to his friend, despite fighting on the wrong side of a massive war.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 10-episode noir season focuses on dismantling Rupert Thorne’s remaining criminal empire, dealing with the trial of arrested mob bosses, and surviving an escalating rogues' gallery.
Where to watch: Lionsgate Play
The newly released movie explores the story of a newlywed couple and their friends in Malta who get trapped by a killer shark and a crazy fisherman.