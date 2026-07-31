LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026): The Vacation Principle, Rao Bahadur, Chum- Watch 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026): The Vacation Principle, Rao Bahadur, Chum- Watch 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:35 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:35 IST

OTT releases this Friday bring a fresh mix of action, drama, comedy and suspense, giving viewers plenty of new movies and series to stream and enjoy the first weekend of August 2026. 

New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026)

Looking for your next binge-watch? OTT releases this Friday feature an exciting slate of films and shows across various streaming platforms, catering to every kind of viewer. Here, check the list.

The Vacation Principle
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Vacation Principle

Where to watch: Netflix

This is a Japanese romantic drama series that follows Hoshino Midori, played by Kanna Hashimoto, who is completely worn out and stressed by her demanding daily life and routine.

Balan: The Boy
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Balan: The Boy

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Malayalam psychological survival drama follows the tragic life of an unnamed mother and her young son, Balan, who leave prison and live a life on the run, constantly changing their names, jobs, and homes out of fear.

Rao Bahadur
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Rao Bahadur

Where to watch: Netflix

The Telugu psychological drama stars Satyadev Kancharana and tells the story of an ageing, terminally ill aristocrat named Ramappa Rao Bahadur, who cannot die because he is consumed by a single toxic doubt.

The Legend Of Karna
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Legend Of Karna

Where to watch: SonyLIV

This is a story of Karna, a tragic hero from the ancient Indian epic Mahabharata. He is famous for his supreme generosity, unmatched archery skills, and unwavering loyalty to his friend, despite fighting on the wrong side of a massive war.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The 10-episode noir season focuses on dismantling Rupert Thorne’s remaining criminal empire, dealing with the trial of arrested mob bosses, and surviving an escalating rogues' gallery.

Chum
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Chum

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The newly released movie explores the story of a newlywed couple and their friends in Malta who get trapped by a killer shark and a crazy fisherman.

Trending Photo

Happy 46th Birthday, Harry Potter! 9 mind-blowing wizarding world secrets you never knew
10

Happy 46th Birthday, Harry Potter! 9 mind-blowing wizarding world secrets you never knew

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, revisit the most memorable Ramayana adaptations on screen
7

Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, revisit the most memorable Ramayana adaptations on screen

Top 5 most valuable IPL franchises, check which team tops list
5

Top 5 most valuable IPL franchises, check which team tops list

‘Italy will not...’: Meloni threatens Spain’s Schengen access after thousands enter Ceuta from Morocco
7

‘Italy will not...’: Meloni threatens Spain’s Schengen access after thousands enter Ceuta from Morocco

New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026): The Vacation Principle, Rao Bahadur, Chum- Watch 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more
7

New Friday OTT releases (July 31, 2026): The Vacation Principle, Rao Bahadur, Chum- Watch 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more