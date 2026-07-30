/Ramayana trailer decoded: From Ayodhya's glory to Lanka's darkness- Here's everything you may have overlooked in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's epic

The Ramayana trailer has finally been released after days of postponement. Showcasing Rama’s journey, Sita’s strength, and Ravana’s vengeance, the 4-minute-and-15-second clip explains everything that will unfold on the big screen in a couple of months.
Nitesh Tiwari and his team have finally offered audiences the first glimpse of Indian cinema’s most awaited project, Ramayana. The newly released trailer is 4 minutes and 15 seconds long and brings the timeless epic to life with stunning visuals, larger-than-life scenes, the unmatched aura of deities, and glimpses of pivotal moments from the tale. From Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram to Yash’s commanding presence as Ravana, every bit is packed with detail and has sparked excitement and discussion among fans. Here’s a closer look at everything the trailer reveals.
The trailer opens with Ravana, the king of Lanka, portrayed by Kannada actor Yash. In a fierce avatar, Ravana declares himself the ruler of the three worlds. Reflecting the belief that Ravana's Lanka was made of gold, the character is adorned in striking heavy royal attire all made of gold.
The trailer further sheds light on the rebirth of Lord Vishnu as Ram. According to mythology, whenever the earth falls into chaos due to evil, Lord Vishnu descends in a human avatar to restore balance, manifesting this time as Prince Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor, to fight Ravana.
Arun Govil, the veteran actor who is remembered as the OG Rama from the1980s TV series Ramayana, has returned to Tiwari’s grand-scale project as King Dashrath. In the trailer, he is seen with his queens, Kaushalya (Rama’s mother) and Sumitra (Lakshman and Shatrughan’s mother), played by Indira Krishnan and Sonal Jha, respectively.
As Ayodhya is adorned in grandeur, King Dashratha introduces his eldest son, Rama, as the prince of Ayodhya. The moment evokes pride and joy before the tragic turn of exile.
Indian actor Ravi Dubey is playing the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film. He is deeply loyal, devoted, and always follows in the footsteps of his eldest brother, Lord Ram.
The trailer highlights the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Sita Maa, which took place after King Janaka set the condition that whoever could lift, bend, and string the divine bow of Lord Shiva would win Sita's hand in marriage. However, the only one who could lift it was Lord Rama, and the two united.
Lara Dutta plays Queen Kaikeyi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. According to mythology, she is the third wife of King Dasharatha and the mother of Bharata. She is the one who was manipulated by her servant Manthara and demanded Rama's fourteen-year exile to give the throne to her son.
After Kaikeyi demands exile, Lord Rama accepts his father’s proposal and goes into 14 years of exile along with his wife Sita and Lakshman, who volunteers to join his elder brother.
Rakul Preet Singh stars as Surpanakha, whose pivotal arc sets the core conflict. She was romantically infatuated with Lord Rama, but, showing his loyalty to Sita Maa, Ram rejected her proposal, which led to Lakshman's subsequent attack on her and triggered Ravana’s vow of vengeance.
Sai Pallavi is seen sitting in the Pushpak Vimana, the famous flower-shaped flying chariot originally created by Vishwakarma for Lord Brahma, later owned by Kubera and seized by Ravana. The scene follows Ravana’s abduction of her as he takes her to his palace in Lanka.
And the war between Lord Rama and Ravana begins. The trailer highlights the epic conflict and face-off between Lord Rama and Ravana, where many of their supporters took to the battlefield.
Shobana plays Kaikasi, the mother of Ravana in the Ramayana epic. She is the Rakshasi daughter of the demon king Sumali, who married the sage Vishrava and became the parent of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, Vibhishana, and Shurpanakha.
In the recently released trailer of the upcoming grand-scale saga, Ramayana, Indian actor Vivek Oberoi makes a surprise appearance as Vidyutjihva, a powerful demon warrior and the husband of Shurpanakha.
Saurabh Sachdeva plays Maricha, who tricks Lord Rama by becoming a bright golden deer. He does so to get Sita Maa's attention, who asks her husband to catch it for her.
The Panchayat actor, Faizal Malik, is seen in the role of Kumbhkarna, a gigantic younger brother of Ravana, who is famous for sleeping for six months at a time and possessing unmatched physical strength.
Actress Sheeba Chaddha plays the character of Manthara. The official trailer offers a brief first look at Manthara, Queen Kaikeyi's trusted attendant and maid, who manipulates her into giving the throne to her son, Bharatha.
The veteran actor Anupam Kher voices the divine vulture king Jatayu. He is the loyal friend of King Dasharatha, who fights Ravana in a fierce aerial sequence while rescuing his Sita Maa.
The trailer features grand visual effects, highlighting epic elements like Airavat. According to mythology, Airavat is the divine white elephant with multiple trunks. It serves as the primary mount for Lord Indra.