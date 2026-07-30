/Ramayana trailer decoded: From Ayodhya's glory to Lanka's darkness- Here's everything you may have overlooked in Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's epic

Nitesh Tiwari and his team have finally offered audiences the first glimpse of Indian cinema’s most awaited project, Ramayana. The newly released trailer is 4 minutes and 15 seconds long and brings the timeless epic to life with stunning visuals, larger-than-life scenes, the unmatched aura of deities, and glimpses of pivotal moments from the tale. From Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Ram to Yash’s commanding presence as Ravana, every bit is packed with detail and has sparked excitement and discussion among fans. Here’s a closer look at everything the trailer reveals.