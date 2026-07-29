/Meet top 5 batters with most Test runs in IND vs SL

From Sachin Tendulkar to Mahela Jayawardene, here's a look at the top five batters with most Test runs in India vs Sri Lanka. This list also includes Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara and Aravinda de Silva
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list of batters with most Test runs in India-Sri Lanka matches. The batting icon amassed 1,995 runs in 25 Tests against SL at an average of 60.45, including nine centuries.
Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene occupies the second spot with 1,822 runs in 18 Tests against India at an average of 67.48, including six centuries and eight half-centuries.
Rahul Dravid ranks third on the list, having amassed 1,508 runs in 20 Tests against Sri Lanka at an average of 48.64, including three centuries and nine fifties. His highest score was 177.
Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara occupies the fourth spot with 1,352 runs in 17 Tests against India at an average of 52.00, including five centuries and two half-centuries.
Sri Lanka veteran Aravinda de Silva rounds off the top five with 1,252 runs in 19 Tests against India. His tally also includes five centuries and three half-centuries.