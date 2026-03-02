Live TV
/
World
world news
US-Israel-Iran war: Trump says acted on 'last best chance' to hit Iran after failed talks
World
Stranded in Dubai: Israel-Iran war forces PV Sindhu out of All England Open
Sports
Israel-Iran war: PM Modi dials leaders of Saudi, Bahrain and Joradan
World
'BIG ONE is coming soon', Trump's MASSIVE statement amid Israel-Iran war
World
WATCH | Iran shows MASSIVE drone, missile facility amid war with US, Israel
World
Israel-Iran war: US-flagged tanker 'Stena Imperative' hit in Bahrain port
World
Indians in the Gulf: Key Indian government emergency contacts you need
World
'Will defend our civilisation': Iran ready for 'long war' with the US-Israel
World
Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, dies: Iranian media
World
NATO to enter Iran war? Alliance adjusts force posture, EU slams Cyprus attack
World
'Iran was buying time to strike our...', Pete Hegseth's BIG claim
World
6
India's J&K on edge over Khamenei's assassination: Thousands defy restrictions
Photos
Israel confirms killing of Hezbollah intelligence chief in Beirut strike
World
'India always ready for dialogue, diplomacy': PM Modi pushes for peaceful resolution amid rising tension in West Asia
World
Israel-Iran war: 'No indication' that Iranian nuclear sites were hit, IAEA says
World
Will oil prices skyrocket? Saudi Arabia shuts key refinery after Iran strike
World
WATCH | Saudi Aramco suspends Ras Tanura operations after drone strike
World
Did Iran down US F-15 jet in Kuwait, target embassy?
World
US-Israel-Iran war LIVE | Have knocked out 10 ships, says Trump
World
I got him before he got me: Trump reveals personal motive behind Khamenei strike
Trending
Iran attacks Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office, airforce commander HQs
World
Indian expat in Dubai notes people are calm away, from fearmongering
World
Is the UAE country? Understanding Gulf & Middle East mystery with breakdown
World
UK distances itself from Trump's Iran ops but allows US to use British bases
World
US prepared for a night attack, but struck Iran in the morning. Here is why
World
6
White House errs big time with images from Trump's Mar-a-Lago situation room
Photos
