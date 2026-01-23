LOGIN
Meet top 5 batters fastest to 5,000 T20 runs

Published: Jan 23, 2026, 13:55 IST

From Chris Gayle to Babar Azam, here's a look at the top five batters fastest to score 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. Surprisingly, only one Indian is on the list.

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 132 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 132 innings

Chris Gayle, often regarded as one of the greatest T20 batters in the world, tops the list of batters fastest to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in 135 matches and 132 innings.

KL Rahul (India) - 143 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

KL Rahul (India) - 143 innings

Star Indian batter KL Rahul is the second-fastest to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone in 156 matches and 143 innings.

He accomplished this feat during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in 2021.

Shaun Marsh (Australia) - 144 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Shaun Marsh (Australia) - 144 innings

Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh took 144 innings to reach his 5,000-run mark in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in 2017.

Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 144 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 144 innings

Stylish Kiwi batter Devon Conway is the fourth quickest to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the milestone in 149 matches and 144 innings.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 145 innings
(Photograph: AFP)

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 145 innings

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam took 145 innings and 150 matches to complete 5,000 runs in T20s. He achieved this milestone during a T20 Blast match between Somerset vs Glamorgan in 2020.

