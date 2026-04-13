/Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is

From Virat Kohli to SuryaKumar Yadav, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 1000 runs in T20 Internationals. The list also includes KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.
Batting stalwart Virat Kohli tops the list of Indian batters fastest to score 1,000 runs in T20Is. He took 29 matches and 27 innings to achieve this milestone.
India star opener Abhishek Sharma reached his 1000 runs mark in T20Is in 28 innings. He achieved this milestone during the T20I match between India and Australia at Brisbane in 2025.
KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, is third on this list. The star Indian batter took 29 innings and 32 matches to complete his 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals. He achieved this milestone during a match against West Indies in Hyderabad in 2019.
India's current T20I skipper, SuryaKumar Yadav is fourth quickest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is. He achieved this milestone in just 33 matches and 31 innings.
India middle-order batter Tilak Varma completed his 1,000 runs in just 37 matches and 34 innings. He achieved this milestone in a T20I match against South Africa in 2025.