/New OTT releases this week (July 20-26, 2026): Musafir Cafe, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, 72 Hours- 5 new titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week are loaded with fresh entertainment content, featuring Vikrant Massey's romantic drama Musafir Cafe, Kay Kay Menon's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, and several exciting new releases across genres.
A fresh wave of OTT releases arrives this week. From heartwarming love stories to light-hearted comedy and gripping drama, this week's lineup has it all, including Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe and Kay Kay Menon's Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, among other binge-worthy titles.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 24, 2026
This romantic drama series is based on the bestselling novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. It follows the intertwined lives of three strangers, including Chander (Vikrant Massey), Sudha (Vedika Pinto), and Preeti (Mahima Makwana), as they navigate love, heartbreak, and self-discovery across Bhopal and Mussoorie.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: July 24, 2026
Starring Kay Kay Menon, this comedy-drama follows Gyaneshwar Tripathi, the laid-back headmaster of one of the city’s most underperforming schools. When a government-sponsored training program in Cambridge is announced, he sets out to transform the failing institution, teaming up with a quirky group of teachers.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 24, 2026
This film follows a 40-year-old advertising executive who embarks on a mission to save his career. In a last-ditch attempt, he crashes a wild Miami bachelor party weekend with a crew of twenty-somethings after being mistakenly added to their group chat.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: July 23, 2026
This 10-episode sci-fi comedy series follows Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), who accidentally breaks a multiverse-altering device created by Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter. His mistake triggers a multiverse Armageddon that takes the narrative in a wildly dramatic direction.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: July 22, 2026
Directed by Alexandra Lacey, the 88-minute film unravels the shocking and twisted events surrounding a newlywed couple, Ian and Angela, who live in a glamorous California suburb.