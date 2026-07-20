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FIFA 2026 Road to Glory: How Spain won second World Cup title without losing a match

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 12:46 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 12:46 IST

In their title winning campagn of FIFA 2026, Spain drew only one game (0-0 against Cape Verde), lost none, and conceded only one goal (2-1 against Belgium) to lift their second trophy.

Spain are FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions
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(Photograph: AFP)

Spain are FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions

Spain, who had won their only FIFA World Cup back in 2010, won it again on Sunday (Jul 19) at Metlife Stadium in New York New Jersey are to life their second ever trophy. During their campaign, they only conceded one goal and drew only game while lost none.

Match 1: Shock draw vs Cape Verde
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(Photograph: AFP)

Match 1: Shock draw vs Cape Verde

Spain started their FIFA 2026 campaign with a shock draw against debutant Cape Verde. The scoreline after 90 minutes were 0-0 and Cape Verde's goalie Vozinha became overnight star for his even saves against 2010 champions.

Match 2: Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia
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(Photograph: AFP)

Match 2: Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

In their second group-stage match, Spain showed what they could do as they beat Saudi Arabia 4-0.

For Spain Lamine Yamal (10th) and Mikel Oyarzabal(21st and 24th) scored goals while the final goal was an own one from Saudi Arabia's Hassan Altambakti in 49th minute.

Match 3: Spain 1-0 Uruguay
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(Photograph: AFP)

Match 3: Spain 1-0 Uruguay

In their last group stage match, Spain beat two-time champions Uruguay 1-0 to book a place in the knockouts. The only goal of the match came in 42nd minute, thanks to Alex Baena.

Round of 32: Spain 3-0 Austria
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(Photograph: AFP)

Round of 32: Spain 3-0 Austria

In the first knockout match, Spain beat Austria 3-0 to advance to the pre-quarter finals. For La Roja, Mikel Oyarzabal scored a brace with a goal in 36th and 89th minute while Pedro Porro scored in 66th minute.

Round of 16: Spain 1-0 Portugal
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(Photograph: AFP)

Round of 16: Spain 1-0 Portugal

In Round of 16, Spain beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 to enter last eight. The only goal, thanks to Mikle Merino, came in stopagge time in 90+1st minute as Portugal crashed out of the World Cup.

Quarter-final: Spain 2-1 Belgium
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(Photograph: AFP)

Quarter-final: Spain 2-1 Belgium

The quarter-final was the first game when Spain conceded a goal and that reamained the only on in the tournament for La Roja.

Fabian Ruiz (30th) and Mikel Merino (88th) scored goal for Spain while Charles de Ketelaere scored for Belgium in 41st minute.

Semi-final: Spain 2-0 France
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(Photograph: AFP)

Semi-final: Spain 2-0 France

In the final four game, Spain beat two-time consecutive finalist and 2018 winners France 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal scored in 22nd minute while Pedro Porro found net in 58th minute to guide Spain to the final.

FINAL: Spain 1-0 Argentina
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(Photograph: AFP)

FINAL: Spain 1-0 Argentina

In the title showdown of FIFA 2026, Spain were against Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina. The La Roja didn't flinch as they held Argentina back before Ferran Torres scored in 103rd minute during the added extra time, leading Spain to 1-0 win.

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