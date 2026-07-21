/Spain World Cup victory parade in Madrid: Champions celebrate second FIFA World Cup title with over million fans

The team's parade concluded at Madrid's iconic Cibeles Square, where more than 120,000 fans had gathered hours before the players arrived. The famous landmark once again became the center of Spain's football celebrations, hosting an emotional ceremony and live entertainment. Fans chanted, waved flags, and celebrated alongside their heroes as the World Cup trophy was presented from the stage. The event showcased the deep connection between the Spanish national team and its supporters, transforming one of Madrid's most recognizable locations into a sea of red and yellow in honor of the new world champions.