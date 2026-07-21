/Spain World Cup victory parade in Madrid: Champions celebrate second FIFA World Cup title with over million fans

Spain's World Cup-winning squad celebrated their historic second FIFA World Cup title with a grand open-top bus parade through Madrid, where more than one million fans gathered to welcome the champions
Spain's World Cup-winning team received a hero's welcome as they returned to Madrid after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final. More than one million supporters packed the city's streets, waving Spanish flags and singing throughout the celebrations. The players rode aboard an open-top bus under bright summer skies, proudly displaying the coveted World Cup trophy to jubilant fans. The victory marked Spain's second World Cup title, adding another historic chapter to the nation's football legacy. The emotional atmosphere reflected the country's pride as supporters of all ages celebrated a triumph they will remember for generations.
Before beginning their victory parade, Spain's players were officially welcomed by King Felipe VI and members of the royal family. The squad also met Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who praised the team's resilience, unity, and exceptional football throughout the tournament. The king congratulated the players for combining technical brilliance with determination, describing them as worthy world champions. Dressed in formal suits for the official ceremonies, the players later changed into casual attire before boarding the parade bus. The royal reception highlighted the national significance of Spain's latest World Cup triumph and united the country in celebration.
Captain Rodri proudly lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy after stepping off the team's flight back to Madrid, symbolising Spain's remarkable achievement. During the celebrations, Rodri described winning the World Cup with his country as the greatest accomplishment of his football career. He recalled growing up watching Spanish legends Iker Casillas and Andres Iniesta lift the famous trophy in 2010, saying his generation had dreamed of repeating that success. Now, those dreams have become reality, inspiring a new generation of football fans eager to follow in the footsteps of Spain's latest champions.
Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup title thanks to Ferran Torres' decisive extra-time goal against Argentina in a dramatic final. Torres' finish proved enough to separate the two football giants after a fiercely contested match. Following the victory, Torres joked that he was ‘literally flying’ after returning home and expressed joy at seeing children celebrate across Spain. His winning strike instantly became one of the defining moments in Spanish football history, ensuring his place among the country's World Cup heroes and delivering unforgettable memories for millions of passionate supporters worldwide.
The team's parade concluded at Madrid's iconic Cibeles Square, where more than 120,000 fans had gathered hours before the players arrived. The famous landmark once again became the center of Spain's football celebrations, hosting an emotional ceremony and live entertainment. Fans chanted, waved flags, and celebrated alongside their heroes as the World Cup trophy was presented from the stage. The event showcased the deep connection between the Spanish national team and its supporters, transforming one of Madrid's most recognizable locations into a sea of red and yellow in honor of the new world champions.
Spain's latest World Cup triumph comes at a remarkable time for the country's football, with both the men's and women's national teams holding FIFA World Cup titles simultaneously. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez celebrated the achievement while expressing optimism about defending the trophy in 2030, when Spain will co-host the tournament alongside Portugal and Morocco. Spanish newspapers hailed the squad as one of the nation's greatest football generations, praising their teamwork and tactical excellence. With another World Cup on home soil approaching, hopes are already growing that Spain can build another golden era in international football.
While Spain celebrated a historic victory, Argentina endured the disappointment of falling short in the World Cup final. Despite Lionel Messi's outstanding performances throughout the tournament, Argentina struggled to break down Spain's disciplined defense in the championship match. Following the defeat, an emotional Messi admitted the pain of losing would take time to heal. As tears flowed for Argentina's players and supporters, Madrid experienced scenes of pure jubilation with millions celebrating late into the night. The contrasting emotions perfectly captured the drama of football's biggest stage and the unforgettable impact of the FIFA World Cup final.