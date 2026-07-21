/FIFA World Cup 2026 team of the tournament: The best XI that ruled football’s biggest stage

Spain lifted the trophy, but stars from Argentina, England, France and beyond shone throughout the tournament. Here is WION's FIFA World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament, featuring the standout XI
Spain's road to lifting the FIFA World Cup 2026 was built on control, composure and defensive excellence, and Unai Simón was at the heart of it. The Spanish goalkeeper delivered when it mattered most, making crucial saves in knockout matches while remaining calm under relentless pressure. His sharp reflexes, commanding presence and confidence with the ball at his feet perfectly complemented Spain's possession-based approach. Simón also marshalled his defence brilliantly, ensuring the backline stayed organised during tense moments. Whether stopping close-range efforts or initiating attacks from deep, he proved to be the tournament's most complete goalkeeper and a deserving choice between the posts.
Pedro Porro was one of Spain's unsung heroes throughout their triumphant World Cup campaign. Equally effective in defence and attack, the Tottenham full-back constantly stretched opposition defences with his overlapping runs while remaining disciplined at the back. His pace allowed Spain to transition quickly, and his accurate deliveries into the penalty area created several dangerous opportunities. Defensively, Porro rarely allowed opposing wingers time or space, combining intelligent positioning with aggressive pressing. His tireless work rate reflected Spain's high-intensity style of play, and his consistency across the tournament made him one of the standout full-backs on football's biggest stage.
At just 19 years of age, Pau Cubarsí emerged as one of the biggest revelations of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Barcelona defender displayed remarkable maturity beyond his years, producing composed performances against some of the world's most dangerous forwards. His positional awareness, clean tackling and ability to read the game made him a pillar of Spain's title-winning defence. Cubarsí also impressed with his passing range, helping Spain build attacks confidently from the back. Calm under pressure and fearless in high-stakes encounters, he announced himself as one of football's brightest defensive talents and a future cornerstone for club and country.
Cristian Romero once again proved why he is among the world's elite defenders by leading Argentina's backline to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Fierce in the tackle and dominant in aerial duels, Romero combined aggression with intelligence to frustrate some of the tournament's most dangerous attackers. He consistently stepped forward to intercept passes, block shots and win crucial one-on-one battles. Beyond his defensive contributions, Romero's composure in possession allowed Argentina to build attacks from deep with confidence. His leadership and resilience embodied Argentina's fighting spirit, making him one of the standout defenders of the tournament despite falling just short in the final.
Marc Cucurella enjoyed the finest international tournament of his career as Spain claimed the FIFA World Cup crown. Tireless throughout the competition, he provided constant width in attack while maintaining exceptional defensive discipline. His relentless pressing, overlapping runs and ability to recover possession became defining features of Spain's dominance. Cucurella rarely lost individual battles and consistently neutralised dangerous wide players in crucial knockout matches. His intelligence, stamina and technical quality allowed him to influence games at both ends of the pitch. It was a complete tournament from the former Chelsea defender, firmly establishing him as the world's best left-back on football's biggest stage.
Rodri once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best holding midfielder in world football. The Spain captain controlled matches with extraordinary composure, dictating the tempo while shielding his defence with impeccable positioning. Rarely giving away possession, Rodri consistently broke up opposition attacks before launching Spain's patient build-up play. His tactical awareness allowed the team's creative players to flourish, while his leadership ensured Spain maintained control even in high-pressure moments. Although his contributions often went unnoticed on the scoresheet, his influence was impossible to ignore. Rodri remained the heartbeat of the champions throughout an outstanding World Cup campaign.
Pedri orchestrated Spain's midfield with elegance, intelligence and unmatched technical quality throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026. Blessed with exceptional vision and close control, he consistently unlocked stubborn defences with perfectly weighted passes and clever movement between the lines. Pedri also worked tirelessly without the ball, pressing aggressively and recovering possession to maintain Spain's dominance. His calmness under pressure allowed Spain to dictate matches against elite opposition, while his creativity produced several decisive moments during the knockout rounds. Combining artistry with discipline, Pedri was instrumental in Spain's title-winning campaign and reaffirmed his status among football's finest midfielders.
Jude Bellingham elevated his reputation to another level with a sensational FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The England star combined goals, assists and relentless energy to inspire the Three Lions to a third-place finish. Whether driving through midfield, creating chances or arriving late in the box to score, Bellingham influenced matches in almost every possible way. His leadership belied his age, while his work rate made him invaluable at both ends of the pitch. Consistently delivering in the biggest moments, Bellingham emerged as one of the tournament's defining players and strengthened his credentials as a future Ballon d'Or contender.
Lamine Yamal confirmed his place among football's brightest young superstars with a breathtaking FIFA World Cup 2026. The teenage sensation tormented defenders throughout the tournament with fearless dribbling, explosive pace and remarkable composure in front of goal. Time and again, Yamal produced moments of brilliance that changed matches, whether through spectacular finishes or incisive assists. Despite his age, he embraced the pressure of football's biggest stage with remarkable maturity. His dazzling performances became one of the defining stories of Spain's championship-winning campaign, firmly establishing him as one of the faces of the next generation of world football.
At 39 years old, Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he remains one of the greatest players in history. Leading Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, the legendary captain combined vision, creativity and clinical finishing to inspire his team throughout the tournament. Messi delivered crucial goals, decisive assists and moments of individual brilliance that captivated fans around the globe. Even in defeat, his influence never faded, as opponents continued to build entire defensive plans around stopping him. His extraordinary consistency, leadership and enduring quality earned him a deserved place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament.
Kylian Mbappé once again proved why he is among the most devastating forwards in world football. France's talisman combined blistering pace with ruthless finishing to torment defenders throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026. Capable of changing a match in a single moment, Mbappé consistently delivered goals, assists and match-winning performances as France secured a third-place finish. His intelligent movement and ability to exploit even the smallest defensive gaps kept opponents under constant pressure. Despite narrowly missing out on the title, Mbappé's explosive displays ensured he remained one of the standout stars of football's biggest tournament and an automatic selection in this Best XI.