We at team WION admire you for trusting us. Protecting and ensuring your privacy is our primary goal. This website does not intent to collect personal information about you. Your information is gathered only when you voluntarily provide the information by signing in to subscribe for our newsletters, comment on content uploaded on our website.

We practice safe internet access and are committed to providing valuable news and information through our website. We collect the information our readers voluntarily provide to better understand how WION’s audience use this website and to present timely relevant information to them.

How we use the data you voluntarily provide us?

Collecting this information helps us understand what you are looking for from our News Website (WION). We may use the data:

For our internal record Improve our product and services To customise the website as per our reader’s preference To contact you via email, telephone for market research purposes To keep our audience on our promotional events, debates and awareness programs Ensure user-friendly experience and TV Licensing Database

We'll update our Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make any changes we'll notify you. Changes to our Privacy Policy will be effective when they are posted on this page.

Third Party:

We strongly advise you to review our Privacy Policy periodically. We do not take any responsibility for the content, privacy policies or practices of any third party services. If you click on a third party link, you will be directed to that third party site. The information provided in third party sites will not be regulated by our Privacy Policy.

Contact us:

If you detect any malpractices, something generally sketchy or just have any questions about our Privacy Policy, please contact us.