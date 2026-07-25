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  • /Watched Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya? Stream these must-watch Kay Kay Menon blockbusters on OTT- From Special Ops to Farzi

Watched Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya? Stream these must-watch Kay Kay Menon blockbusters on OTT- From Special Ops to Farzi

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 17:53 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 17:53 IST

Watched Kay Kay Menon's recently released comedy drama, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya? Keep the binge going with some of the biggest OTT blockbusters of the actor, from spy thrillers like Special Ops to crime dramas like Farzi.

Kay Kay Menon's blockbuster hits on OTT
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Kay Kay Menon's blockbuster hits on OTT

Kay Kay Menon shines in his latest drama, Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, now streaming on Prime Video. Continue your binge with the OTT hits listed below, each showcasing the actor’s remarkable versatility and acclaimed performances. These blockbuster projects promise edge-of-your-seat entertainment all weekend long.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya
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Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Featuring Kay Kay Menon as Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a laid-back headmaster of a dysfunctional Delhi government school. After being promised a fully paid trip to Cambridge, Tripathi sets out to fix the broken system, joined by a team of teachers that includes Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, and more.

Special Ops
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Special Ops

Where to watch: JioHotstar

In the highly acclaimed two-season spy thriller, Menon plays Himmat Singh, a RAW agent who detects patterns in terrorist attacks across the country and undertakes a mission to track down the culprit and deliver justice. He is joined by his team, which includes Karan Tacker as Farooq Ali.

Farzi
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Farzi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Alongside Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon portrays Mansoor Dalal in the dark comedy. The drama follows Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist who starts printing flawless counterfeit currency to save his grandfather's printing press, but his operations subsequently cross paths with Mansoor's massive illegal syndicate.

The Railway Men
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The Railway Men

Where to watch: Netflix

In the four-part historical drama series, Menon plays Iftekaar Siddiqui, a dedicated station master at Bhopal Junction who leads rescue efforts during the tragic 1984 toxic gas leak.

Bambai Meri Jaan
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Bambai Meri Jaan

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ismail Kadri (Kay Kay Menon) is an upstanding policeman and devoted family man who puts everything aside, including his family, to embark on a journey to clean up Bombay's seedy streets from the rise of organised crime.

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