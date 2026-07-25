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From satirical page to Pradhan's resignation: Cockroach Janta Party's timeline

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 16:51 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 16:51 IST

Founded as a satirical social media page by Abhijeet Dipke in response to a judicial remark, the Cockroach Janta Party became the face of student-led protests over competitive exam paper leaks, eventually leading to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

CJI Surya Kant's Remarks, May 15
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(Photograph: ANI)

CJI Surya Kant's Remarks, May 15

During a Supreme Court hearing on the designation of senior advocates, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant criticised certain activists whom he described as "jobless", calling them "cockroaches" and "parasites of society". His remarks sparked widespread outrage online.

Creation of CJP (May 16)
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(Photograph: cockroachjantaparty.org, national-parasitic-front.web)

Creation of CJP (May 16)

In direct response, political strategist Abhijeet Dipke asks on X, "What if all the cockroaches come together?" and formally creates the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). What starts as a satirical movement rapidly gains millions of followers on Instagram and other social media platforms, uniting student groups and job aspirants under one banner.

Transition to Ground Protests (June 6)
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(Photograph: ANI)

Transition to Ground Protests (June 6)

Following exam leak controversies, including NEET-UG 2026, CJP transitions from a digital movement to ground action. Upon returning from the US, Dipke leads CJP's first physical protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonam Wangchuk joins protest, launches indefinite hunger strike (June 28)
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(Photograph: ANI)

Sonam Wangchuk joins protest, launches indefinite hunger strike (June 28)

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joins CJP leaders at Jantar Mantar and launches a fast-unto-death for education reform and accountability. His participation brings national media attention, turning the movement into a broader student protest.

'Sansad Chalo' March & Clashes
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(Photograph: AFP)

'Sansad Chalo' March & Clashes

To coincide with the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, CJP organises a massive "Sansad Chalo" march. Thousands of student activists gather, leading to heavy police barricading, clashes near Parliament Street, and temporary internet restrictions in central Delhi.

Opposition Support & Ministerial Talks (July 22–24)
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(Photograph: ANI)

Opposition Support & Ministerial Talks (July 22–24)

Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, back CJP's demand for Pradhan's dismissal. High-level negotiations take place between CJP representatives and Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. While the government agrees in principle to compensation for affected families and withdrawing legal cases, CJP maintains that Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation remains non-negotiable.

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns (July 25)
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(Photograph: ANI)

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns (July 25)

Faced with persistent street protests, parliamentary gridlock, and growing political pressure, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan submits his resignation, marking a victory for the CJP-led student protests.

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From satirical page to Pradhan's resignation: Cockroach Janta Party's timeline
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