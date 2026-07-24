/Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael's dreamy UK intimate wedding: See inside photos

TV actress Jennifer Winget and her beau William Ishmael ditched the big fat wedding for an intimate affair as they tied the knot on July 16. The wedding took place in West Wales, UK, with close friends and family in attendance. Here's an inside look at the dreamy white wedding.
Famous TV actress Jennifer Winget and businessman William Ihsmael tied the knot on July 16 in the UK. The couple skipped a grand, lavish wedding and instead opted for an intimate celebration with close friends and family.
Having tied the knot on July 16 (Thursday) in West Wales, UK, the famous TV actress Jennifer Winget is captured in a candid yet joyful moment from her big day, smiling and sharing a warm hug with her partner, William Ishmael.
Jennifer Winget opted for a strapless white gown featuring delicate floral embroidery and a sweetheart neckline, with a voluminous layered tulle skirt, while her husband complemented her look in a navy blue three-piece suit. The couple seemed fully absorbed in each other with a beautiful natural backdrop of the golden hour.
Winget wed in an intimate ceremony in the United Kingdom to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. This series of photos captures the actress sharing an emotional moment with her father.
The couple exchanged vows in an intimate Christian ceremony at the historic Margam Abbey Church in South Wales, United Kingdom. Later, they are seen playfully feeding each other a slice of their wedding cake during the festivities.
TV actress, known for her roles in shows like Saraswatichandra and Beyhadh, captured the beautiful moment while proudly showing off her wedding ring. Winget captioned the photos with a heartfelt message, "Home was never a place, it was always you."