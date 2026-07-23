/Why the S-400 fires its missiles straight up into the air

The S-400 uses vertical cold launch technology for 360-degree coverage and a rapid 9-second response time. By ejecting the missile before ignition, it prevents extreme heat damage, significantly extending the launcher's operational service life.
The S-400 missile system fires vertically to maintain full 360-degree surveillance and strike capability against various targets. By launching straight up, the system does not waste time physically turning toward the threat. It can instantly track and engage incoming threats from any direction.
Firing straight into the air contributes to the defence system's incredibly fast reaction time. Upon detecting an aerial threat, the S-400 requires only 9 to 10 seconds to respond. This rapid deployment is possible because the static launch tubes are constantly aimed at the sky.
The system relies on cold launch technology, where high-pressure gas ejects the missile from its tube before the engine ignites. This prevents extreme heat and exhaust from damaging the launcher, extending the equipment's service life to at least 10,000 hours.
Once safely ejected into the air, the rocket motor ignites to chase targets at speeds up to 17,000 km/h. The initial vertical push conserves the missile's solid fuel for the actual pursuit. This allows it to efficiently intercept high-speed aircraft and ballistic missiles.
The vertical launch method allows the system to engage targets from extreme distances. The S-400 can fire different interceptors from the same vertical position, covering a maximum range of 400 km. The missiles simply adjust their trajectory mid-air after clearing the launch tube.
A vertical cold launch guarantees the missile quickly gains the necessary altitude to clear local obstacles like trees and buildings. It can then ascend rapidly to destroy high-altitude bombers or ballistic targets at up to 30 km in the sky.
Because the launch tubes remain vertical and do not need complex rotating turrets, the entire system is highly mobile. The S-400 can be completely set up and ready for operation in just 5 minutes after arriving at a new location.