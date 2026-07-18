/Bhagat Singh, Irom Sharmila, Sonam Wangchuk and more: How one empty stomach shook India | Longest hunger strikes

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike has once again put focus on the method of non-violent resistance that formed a huge part of Mahatma Gandhi's freedom struggle. Historically, hunger strikes have shaped some of India's biggest political, social and environmental movements. While some ended with landmark policy changes, others drew national attention to issues ranging from civil rights to environmental conservation. Here's a look at some of the country's longest and most notable Anshans (fasts).