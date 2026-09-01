/Badshah and Isha Rikhi separate after 5 months: 6 Bollywood and TV celebrity marriages that were short-lived

Celebrity separations often make headlines in the Hindi film and television industry. Following Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s decision to part ways after five months of marriage, here’s a look at some of Bollywood’s shortest-lived celebrity marriages.
Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have decided to part ways, just five months after they reportedly got married. The divorce was announced through a social media post, and the two have not revealed the reason for their separation.
Badshah's announcement has now drawn attention to other relationships in Bollywood and television industries that also ended relatively soon after the wedding, and became widely discussed among the fans. Here are some celebrity couples whose marriages were short-lived.
The television actors' relationship was one of the most talked-about short marriages of that time. The couple got married in 2010 on the sets of Bigg Boss 4, with their wedding being televised as part of the reality show. Their relationship, however, lasted only around two months, and the two subsequently separated and filed for divorce.
Actor Mandana Karimi married businessman Gaurav Gupta in January 2017. The couple's relationship saw difficulties soon after their wedding. Within months, Karimi took legal action against Gupta and his family and made allegations of domestic violence. The couple eventually separated, but their legal divorce came several years later.
Before his marriages to Jennifer Winget and Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with television actor Shraddha Nigam in December 2008. But their marriage ended roughly 10 months later. Grover later married Jennifer Winget in 2012. That relationship also ended in divorce after around two years. Now he is married to Bipasha Basu.
Pulkit Samrat married Shweta Rohira in November 2014, and it lasted for approximately 11 months. Their separation at that time sparked rumours about Samrat's alleged closeness to his co-star Yami Gautam, but the reason for his divorce has not been revealed. Samrat later married actor Kriti Kharbanda in 2024.
Manisha Koirala married Nepali businessman Samrat Dahal in Kathmandu in 2010. The marriage lasted around two years before the couple divorced in 2012. During their relationship, Koirala had publicly expressed her unhappiness with the marriage, including a social media post in which she wrote, "My husband is my biggest enemy!"
Legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar married Yogita Bali in 1976. Bali was his third wife, and their marriage lasted only about two years. The couple divorced in 1978. Reports from the period linked the breakdown of their marriage to Bali's relationship with actor Mithun Chakraborty, whom she later married.