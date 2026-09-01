/Badshah and Isha Rikhi separate after 5 months: 6 Bollywood and TV celebrity marriages that were short-lived

Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have decided to part ways, just five months after they reportedly got married. The divorce was announced through a social media post, and the two have not revealed the reason for their separation.

Badshah's announcement has now drawn attention to other relationships in Bollywood and television industries that also ended relatively soon after the wedding, and became widely discussed among the fans. Here are some celebrity couples whose marriages were short-lived.

