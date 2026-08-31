/New OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026): Bigg Boss 20, Gandhari, Korean Kanakaraju- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week bring a packed dose of entertainment from Gandhari to Bigg Boss 20. From gripping drama and comedy to supernatural thrills and reality-show chaos, there's something for every viewer.
OTT releases this week bring a packed slate of entertainment, featuring Gandhari, Bigg Boss 20, Korean Kanakaraju, and many more. Subscribers will get gripping drama, humour, supernatural twists, and intense reality-show challenges that will make it an amazing week ahead.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 6
The much-acclaimed reality show is returning for its twentieth season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show focuses on survival tasks, challenges, unique mysteries, and fresh game dynamics.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 3
This is an upcoming action-thriller film starring Taapsee Pannu. This focuses on a visually impaired mother who goes to extreme lengths to rescue her abducted daughter.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 3
The second season of Guy Ritchie's action-comedy series follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) one year after they join Bobby Glass's criminal empire.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 4
This Telugu horror-comedy and action film blends rural Andhra Pradesh culture with Korean supernatural elements. It follows Kanakaraju (Varun Tej), a hot-headed local youth, as he falls in love with Chaithra (Ritika Nayak), a local girl who works at a manufacturing plant and dreams of moving to South Korea.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 4
This is a Tamil web series that centres around a brilliant young lawyer named Yazhini (played by Yogalakshmi) who struggles with a stammer. She ends up in a gripping, emotional courtroom battle where she must stand against her own father.