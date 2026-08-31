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  • /New OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026): Bigg Boss 20, Gandhari, Korean Kanakaraju- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

New OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026): Bigg Boss 20, Gandhari, Korean Kanakaraju- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 09:00 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 09:00 IST

OTT releases this week bring a packed dose of entertainment from Gandhari to Bigg Boss 20. From gripping drama and comedy to supernatural thrills and reality-show chaos, there's something for every viewer.

OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026)
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OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026)

OTT releases this week bring a packed slate of entertainment, featuring Gandhari, Bigg Boss 20, Korean Kanakaraju, and many more. Subscribers will get gripping drama, humour, supernatural twists, and intense reality-show challenges that will make it an amazing week ahead.

Bigg Boss Season 20
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Bigg Boss Season 20

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 6

The much-acclaimed reality show is returning for its twentieth season. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show focuses on survival tasks, challenges, unique mysteries, and fresh game dynamics.

Gandhari
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Gandhari

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 3

This is an upcoming action-thriller film starring Taapsee Pannu. This focuses on a visually impaired mother who goes to extreme lengths to rescue her abducted daughter.

The Gentlemen (Season 2)
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The Gentlemen (Season 2)

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 3

The second season of Guy Ritchie's action-comedy series follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) one year after they join Bobby Glass's criminal empire.

Korean Kanakaraju
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Korean Kanakaraju

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: September 4

This Telugu horror-comedy and action film blends rural Andhra Pradesh culture with Korean supernatural elements. It follows Kanakaraju (Varun Tej), a hot-headed local youth, as he falls in love with Chaithra (Ritika Nayak), a local girl who works at a manufacturing plant and dreams of moving to South Korea.

The Court
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The Court

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: September 4

This is a Tamil web series that centres around a brilliant young lawyer named Yazhini (played by Yogalakshmi) who struggles with a stammer. She ends up in a gripping, emotional courtroom battle where she must stand against her own father.

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New OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026): Bigg Boss 20, Gandhari, Korean Kanakaraju- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
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New OTT releases this week (August 31-September 6, 2026): Bigg Boss 20, Gandhari, Korean Kanakaraju- 5 titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

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