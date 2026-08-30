/Why the world is running short of Patriot missiles

The US is facing a critical Patriot missile shortage, with stockpiles falling to just 25 per cent of required levels following heavy usage in Ukraine and the Middle East. To fix this, the Pentagon awarded Lockheed Martin a US$58.6 billion contract to triple production by 2030.
The United States has seen its Patriot missile stockpiles plummet to just 25 per cent of minimum military requirements. This drastic reduction has triggered intense alarm inside the Pentagon regarding America's operational readiness.
Washington supplied hundreds of interceptors to Ukraine to defend against relentless Russian airstrikes over the past four years. However, the unexpected and intense conflict with Iran rapidly drained remaining reserves, tipping the global supply chain into a severe crisis.
Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, the US military has expended roughly 1,500 Patriot interceptors. This massive usage represents approximately 65 per cent of the total arsenal previously available for global deployment.
With American interceptors diverted to the Middle East, NATO forces in Europe now face a severe ammunition shortage. Allied military commanders warn this shortfall leaves European capitals highly vulnerable to advanced Russian ballistic missiles.
Restocking these highly advanced defensive weapons places a massive financial burden on the strained US defence budget. Each individual PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor costs the American taxpayer approximately US$3.87 million to manufacture.
To fix this dangerous deficit, the US Army recently awarded Lockheed Martin a record-breaking US$58.6 billion production contract. The massive seven-year framework agreement guarantees long-term funding to dramatically expand missile manufacturing capacity across the country.
Lockheed Martin currently produces roughly 600 interceptor missiles a year, which cannot meet immediate global demand. The defence giant plans to heavily expand its manufacturing facilities to reach an annual production rate of 2,000 missiles by 2030.