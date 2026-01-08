LOGIN
Meet top 5 bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 08, 2026, 19:34 IST | Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 19:34 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Malcolm Marshall, here's a look at top five bowlers fastest to take 300 wickets in Test cricket. This list also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Dennis Lillee and Richard Hadlee

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 54 Test matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 54 Test matches

The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of bowlers fastest to take 300 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 54 Test matches.

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 56 Test matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Dennis Lillee (Australia) - 56 Test matches

The veteran Australian pacer, Dennis Lillee took 56 Test matches to complete his 300 wickets in Tests. He ended his career with 355 wickets in 70 matches.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 58 Test matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 58 Test matches

Muttiah Muralitharan, known as one of the best spinners in the cricket history needed 58 Test matches to be part of the elite list. He is also the highest wicket taker in the Test cricket history with 800 wickets.

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 61 Test matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) - 61 Test matches

The former Kiwis star pacer, Richard Hadlee features next on this list. He scalped his 300th wicket while playing in his 61th match.

Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) - 61 Test matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: X)

Malcolm Marshall (West Indies) - 61 Test matches

West Indies great Malcolm Marshall is also a part of this elite club. He took 61 Test matches to complete his 300 Test wickets mark. He was one of the best Test bowlers for West Indies in the cricket history.

