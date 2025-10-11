/From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the five Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets. This list also includes Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh
The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 300 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 54 Test matches.
Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, took 66 matches to become part of this elite list.
He was regarded as one of the best spinners in Test cricket during his era.
The Indian veteran, Harbhajan Singh, comes third on this elite list, taking 72 matches to achieve 300 Test wickets milestone.
The star Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features fourth on this list. He scalped his 300th Test wicket while playing in his 74th match.
The former Indian World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, comes fifth on this list. He took 83 matches to complete his 300 wickets in Tests.