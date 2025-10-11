LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 11, 2025, 22:56 IST | Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 22:56 IST

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, here's a look at the five Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets. This list also includes Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin - 54 Test matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin - 54 Test matches

The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 300 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 54 Test matches.

Anil Kumble - 66 matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble - 66 matches

Anil Kumble, perhaps the best spinner for India in cricket history, took 66 matches to become part of this elite list.

He was regarded as one of the best spinners in Test cricket during his era.

Harbhajan Singh - 72 matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Harbhajan Singh - 72 matches

The Indian veteran, Harbhajan Singh, comes third on this elite list, taking 72 matches to achieve 300 Test wickets milestone.

Ravindra Jadeja - 74 matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 74 matches

The star Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features fourth on this list. He scalped his 300th Test wicket while playing in his 74th match.

Kapil Dev - 83 matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Kapil Dev - 83 matches

The former Indian World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev, comes fifth on this list. He took 83 matches to complete his 300 wickets in Tests.

Trending Photo

7 countries that have never been invaded by an outside army
7

7 countries that have never been invaded by an outside army

6 countries that allow foreigners to join their army
6

6 countries that allow foreigners to join their army

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets
5

From Ravindra Jadeja to Ravichandran Ashwin, 5 Indian bowlers fastest to 300 Test wickets

Top 6 countries where fuel is cheaper than water
6

Top 6 countries where fuel is cheaper than water

Top 6 countries where you can celebrate New Year 'TWICE'
6

Top 6 countries where you can celebrate New Year 'TWICE'