/Why does an S-400 launcher need hydraulic legs before firing?

The S-400 requires hydraulic legs to absorb cold-launch recoil, level the chassis for missile guidance, and maintain a 90-degree vertical stance. The outriggers also protect the tyres from blast pressure during rapid five-minute deployments.
Before an S-400 battery can fire its Mach 14 interceptors, it must establish an absolute anchor. The hydraulic legs, or outriggers, are essential to transform the mobile 8x8 transporter into a perfectly stationary and rigid firing platform.
Effective radar tracking and missile guidance demand strict mathematical precision from the ground up. The hydraulic system guarantees the launcher chassis is perfectly level, preventing minute tilt errors that could cause long-range interceptors to miss targets by kilometres.
Though the S-400 uses cold launch technology, ejecting a 2.6-tonne 40N6E missile creates violent downward forces. The hydraulic outriggers absorb this vertical shock, stabilising the structure before the solid-propellant rocket motor ignites in mid-air.
The heavy interceptors must be cold-launched vertically at a precise 90-degree angle before pitching toward the target. The hydraulic legs keep the entire launcher strictly upright, preventing the heavy missile from tipping during its initial unpowered ascent.
Within milliseconds of clearing the tube, the missile's main rocket booster violently ignites. The hydraulic legs support the 24-tonne vehicle against intense downward blast overpressure and acoustic energy, preventing the chassis from flipping or sustaining structural failure.
Without hydraulic legs, the immense mechanical stress of cold ejection would instantly crush the truck's rubber tyres and suspension. The outriggers transfer the entire combat load directly into the earth, preserving the vehicle for immediate redeployment.
While the hydraulic legs are critical for structural safety and precision, they are engineered for extreme speed. A trained crew can deploy the outriggers and transition the 24-tonne launcher from highway driving to full combat readiness in approximately five minutes.