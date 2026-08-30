/How long does it take to reload an S-400 launcher?

It takes approximately 50 minutes to fully reload an S-400 launcher, though highly trained crews can reduce this to 30 minutes. The process requires a specialised 22T6 transloader crane, creating a dangerous vulnerability window during combat.
A single S-400 Transporter Erector Launcher carries up to four heavy interceptor missiles. Once a battery expends its complement of ready-to-fire weapons against a saturation attack, the USD 1.25 billion system becomes a harmless collection of empty metal tubes.
Reloading these massive missiles is not a rapid process. According to official Russian military regulations, the standard time required to fully reload an empty S-400 launcher with fresh interceptors is approximately 50 minutes under combat conditions.
This timeframe is heavily dependent on the physical efficiency of the ground personnel. Exceptionally highly trained crews operating at peak performance can potentially compress this laborious reloading process down to roughly 25 to 30 minutes.
The crew cannot manually lift the massive 40N6E or 48N6 missiles. The process requires a specialised 22T6 transloader vehicle—a heavy-duty crane truck designed to safely hoist the multi-tonne sealed canisters from transport trucks and slot them precisely into the empty launcher.
Even at a rapid 30-minute pace, this physical reloading requirement creates a massive tactical vulnerability. While the transloader crane operates, the specific launcher is completely incapable of defending itself, creating a fatal window where enemy jets could strike the battery.
To survive this dangerous reload phase, Russian military doctrine dictates that S-400 batteries never fight alone. Multiple fire units are networked together, allowing one battalion to safely shut down and reload its empty tubes while overlapping batteries maintain continuous airspace protection.
Ultimately, a battery's sustained firing rate is strictly dictated by its logistical supply chain. If the heavy transport convoys carrying spare missiles fail to reach the remote launch sites, the reload time becomes completely irrelevant, permanently degrading the anti-access shield.