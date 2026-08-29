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ICBM vs S-400 missile: Which one is actually faster?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 16:13 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 16:13 IST

An ICBM is significantly faster than any S-400 missile. Strategic ICBMs reach staggering velocities of Mach 20 to Mach 25 (30,000 km/h) in space, easily outpacing the S-400's fastest interceptor, the 40N6E, which peaks at Mach 14 (17,000 km/h).

The Speed Verdict
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The Speed Verdict

An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) is drastically faster than any interceptor fired by the S-400 Triumf. While the Russian battery deploys hypersonic surface-to-air weapons, a strategic ICBM operates in an entirely different physical realm.

The S-400 Limit
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The S-400 Limit

The fastest interceptor in the S-400 arsenal is the massive 40N6E missile. This ultra-long-range weapon accelerates to a staggering peak speed of Mach 14, or approximately 17,000 kilometres per hour, to intercept aerial targets up to 400 kilometres away.

The Intercontinental Leviathan
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The Intercontinental Leviathan

In contrast, an ICBM travels at extreme orbital velocities during its mid-course flight. Strategic nuclear missiles like the American Minuteman III or Russian RS-24 Yars routinely exceed speeds of Mach 20 to Mach 25, reaching roughly 24,000 to 30,000 kilometres per hour.

The Atmospheric Drag
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The Atmospheric Drag

This massive velocity gap is heavily dictated by the operational environment. S-400 missiles must forcefully push through the thick, drag-heavy atmosphere, whereas an ICBM spends the vast majority of its journey gliding frictionlessly through the vacuum of space.

The Re-entry Plunge
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The Re-entry Plunge

Even when an ICBM re-enters the dense Earth's atmosphere to strike its target, it does not magically slow down to S-400 speeds. Its heavily armoured nuclear warhead maintains hypersonic velocities above Mach 20, easily outpacing the battery's fastest interceptor.

The Closing Velocity
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The Closing Velocity

If an S-400 attempted a head-on interception, the combined closing velocity would be mathematically terrifying. The system's computers would have to calculate a physical collision occurring at roughly 10 kilometres per second, leaving virtually zero margin for error.

The Ultimate Reality
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(Photograph: AI generated)

The Ultimate Reality

The USD 1.25 billion S-400 was never designed to outrun strategic intercontinental missiles. It provides agile tactical defence against Mach 3 to Mach 8 threats, leaving the Mach 20 interception role to dedicated exo-atmospheric systems like the S-500 Prometheus.

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