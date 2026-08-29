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Why is the radar the most valuable part of the S-400?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 11:53 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 11:53 IST

The radar is the most valuable component of the USD 1.25 billion S-400. Comprising the 91N6E panoramic and 92N6E engagement radars, it provides 600-km detection and guides missiles to 36 targets. Without these sensors, the missiles are blind.

The Brain of the Battery
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The Brain of the Battery

The USD 1.25 billion S-400 Triumf is often defined by its massive missiles, but its true lethality lies in its advanced sensor suite. The radar is the unquestionable brain of the system, mathematically calculating intercepts that human operators cannot process.

The 600-Kilometre Eyes
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The 600-Kilometre Eyes

The 91N6E ‘Big Bird’ panoramic radar acts as the battery's primary long-range eyes. This heavy-duty L-band array continuously scans a massive 600-kilometre radius, easily detecting high-altitude bombers and establishing a regional anti-access shield.

The Engagement Manager
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The Engagement Manager

Detecting a target is useless without a precise firing solution. The 92N6E ‘Grave Stone’ X-band multi-functional radar takes over to explicitly guide the heavy interceptors, possessing the processing power to simultaneously engage up to 36 distinct threats.

Hunting in the Clutter
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Hunting in the Clutter

To prevent enemy cruise missiles from sneaking in at low altitudes, the system relies on the 96L6E all-altitude detector. Operating in the S-band, this highly specialised radar filters out ground clutter to detect stealthy threats hugging mountainous terrain.

Defeating Electronic Warfare
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Defeating Electronic Warfare

Modern air combat is heavily dominated by electronic jamming. The S-400's radar suite represents the most expensive technology in the battery, featuring advanced frequency-hopping algorithms and active electronically scanned arrays to slice through enemy interference.

Track-via-Missile Link
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Track-via-Missile Link

The engagement radar does not merely watch the sky; it actively communicates with the interceptors in mid-air. Through a sophisticated uplink, the 92N6E constantly updates the Mach 14 missile's flight path, ensuring a flawless trajectory toward an evading fighter jet.

Blind Paperweights
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Blind Paperweights

The massive 400-kilometre range of the 40N6E interceptor is entirely irrelevant without accurate target coordinates. If enemy anti-radiation strikes successfully destroy the central radar vehicles, the remaining missile launchers instantly become blind, multi-million dollar paperweights.

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