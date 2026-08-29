/Watched The Haunted Apartment: Miss K? 6 Similar Indonesian horror movies you shouldn't miss

If The Haunted Apartment: Miss K left you craving more supernatural scares, here are a few of the Indonesian shows you shouldn't miss.
What could be more terrifying than moving into a new home only to discover that something sinister is already waiting for you? The Haunted Apartment: Miss K taps into that familiar fear of haunted spaces, turning an ordinary apartment into the centre of a supernatural nightmare. From haunted houses and restless spirits to dark curses and unsettling mysteries, here are six Indonesian horror movies worth adding to your watchlist if you enjoyed The Haunted Apartment: Miss K. The story centres on Apartment 610 in a Surabaya building, which is haunted by a ghostly mother and child. Anyone who enters the room sees the apparition and is cursed to die within four days.
Helmed by Timi Tjahjanto, the film tells the story of a young woman who visits her father's old villa in search of answers about his mysterious illness, where she uncovers a horrifying truth from the past. A malevolent demonic force begins terrorising and possessing members of the household. Alfie must fight the terrifying supernatural entity to save herself and her young half-sister from a gruesome fate.
The Queen of Black Magic is basically a reimagined version of the 1981 Indonesian classic which tells the story of a family's horrifying supernatural ordeal at a remote orphanage. The cosy reunion turns dark when terrifying supernatural forces attack the visitors. Seeking absolute vengeance from beyond, Mrs Mirah uses dark magic to make the visitors pay for their past sins through gruesome, bloody hauntings.
Grave Torture is a psychological horror film written, directed, and edited by Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar, expanding on his 2012 short film of the same name. It follows the story of a young woman named Sita who abandons her religious faith after an unfathomable tragedy. She becomes utterly obsessed with a singular, dark mission: to find the most sinful person alive, wait for them to die, bury herself alongside them, and document the afterlife to prove that the supernatural "grave torture" is nothing but a myth used to scare people.
Satan’s Slaves is set in 1981; the story follows the story of a poor family living in a rural house near a cemetery. The mother, Mawarni, was a famous singer, but she fell into prolonged debilitating illness, draining the family's finances. After Mawarni dies, the family experiences terrifying supernatural occurrences and hauntings by a ghost that resembles their late mother. But things take a drastic turn when the eldest daughter investigates strange events and discovers a dark secret. Mawarni was unable to have children and joined a satanic cult that worshipped demonic forces to conceive.
The Indonesian horror film helmed by Kimo Stamboel is based on a viral Twitter thread by the author Simpleman. It follows the story of Sri, who takes a high-paying job with the wealthy Atmojo family to pay for her father's medical care. She was born on Friday Kliwon, a specific birth date required for the task. Sri and two other women (Erna and Dini) are taken to a remote forest hut. But, they must perform a daily cleansing and bathing ritual for Dela Atmojo, the family's granddaughter who is comatose from a powerful 1,000-day black magic curse (Sewu Dino).
The Indonesian supernatural horror film is based on a viral 2019 Twitter thread by an anonymous author named SimpleMan. The story first appeared as a viral thread on Twitter (now X) in 2019, claiming to recount true events experienced by college students. It tells the story of six university students—Nur, Widya, Ayu, Bima, Anton, and Wahyu—going to a remote village in East Java for their mandatory student community service programme (known as KKN). However, the students face escalating psychological and physical terror, possessions, and snake manifestations. Despite seeking help from a local shaman, it is too late to reverse the fatal consequences for the rule-breakers.