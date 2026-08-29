/Watched The Haunted Apartment: Miss K? 6 Similar Indonesian horror movies you shouldn't miss

What could be more terrifying than moving into a new home only to discover that something sinister is already waiting for you? The Haunted Apartment: Miss K taps into that familiar fear of haunted spaces, turning an ordinary apartment into the centre of a supernatural nightmare. From haunted houses and restless spirits to dark curses and unsettling mysteries, here are six Indonesian horror movies worth adding to your watchlist if you enjoyed The Haunted Apartment: Miss K. The story centres on Apartment 610 in a Surabaya building, which is haunted by a ghostly mother and child. Anyone who enters the room sees the apparition and is cursed to die within four days.