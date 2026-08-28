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Why a single new Su-30MKI tyre takes years of testing

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 23:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 23:35 IST

Developing Su-30MKI tyres takes years of testing. Each tyre must absorb 18-tonne loads and survive 420 km/h landings. They undergo dynamometer trials before flight certification.

Withstanding 420 km/h Landings
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Withstanding 420 km/h Landings

When a heavy fighter touches down, its tyres endure extreme friction and immense heat. The Su-30MKI tyres are rigorously tested to safely withstand massive ground speeds of up to 420 kilometres per hour. This ensures the specialised rubber compound does not shred during rapid combat landings.

Absorbing 18-Tonne Loads
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Absorbing 18-Tonne Loads

The Su-30MKI is an incredibly heavy combat aircraft that can weigh about 35 tonnes. To prevent catastrophic blowouts, each main wheel tyre is engineered to absorb impact loads in excess of 18 tonnes. This structural strength guarantees safe landings with heavy weapon payloads.

Brutal Dynamometer Testing
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Brutal Dynamometer Testing

Before a new tyre design is ever attached to a real aircraft, it is assessed by a dynamometer. This machine artificially simulates the extreme physical stress, rapid acceleration, and high-temperature braking of a real runway. Only tyres that survive this assessment proceed to actual flight trials.

Six Years Of Certification
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Six Years Of Certification

Designing an indigenous tyre for a frontline fighter is a highly complex engineering challenge. Developing the MRF Aeromuscle tyre for the Indian Air Force was a six-year project that began in 2008. The project was anchored by CEMILAC and DGAQA for strict aviation certification.

Real-World Flight Trials
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Real-World Flight Trials

After passing all laboratory dynamometer tests, the new tyres face actual flight tests at various air force stations. Specialised test pilots from the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment push the aircraft to its limits. This final process guarantees flawless tyre performance during combat operations.

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