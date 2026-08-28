/Watched Babita Singh Reporting? Delhi Crime, Pataal Lok, Kohrra: Similar gritty thriller movies and TV shows on OTT

If Babita Singh Reporting kept you hooked with its gripping mystery, here are seven movies and series that offer a similar blend of crime, investigation, and compelling storytelling.
Have you watched the recently released Babita Singh Reporting, starring Nimisha Sajayan and Barun Sobti? The investigative drama follows a suspended cop as she tries to solve her childhood friend's murder while grappling with her own personal struggles. If you enjoyed the film, here are some similar recommendations that offer the same story.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a gritty thriller that follows Santosh Saini, played by Shahana Goswami, who becomes a young widow after her police constable husband is killed by rioters. Shunned by her late husband's family and facing eviction, she uses a compassionate government recruitment scheme to inherit his job as a police constable.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a Malayalam drama film that revolves around a young woman who marries an educated schoolteacher from a traditional, patriarchal family. After her marriage, the woman goes to extreme lengths to fit into the conventional mould that society has set for married women.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is an action crime thriller that spans three seasons, each revolving around different stories that are based on true events that happened in Delhi. It features Shefali Shah as Vartika Chaturvedi.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The crime thriller drama follows Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha), who investigates a string of unconnected suicides as a small-town police hunt for an elusive serial killer while exploring deep-seated social issues like caste and gender discrimination.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This features Jaideep Ahlawat, who plays Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a police officer who is tasked with a case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. The case leads him into the dark, dangerous underworld, which is said to be a Paatal Lok.
Where to watch: Netflix
This thriller follows Paul, an NRI who was found dead in the fields of Punjab just days before his wedding. In come local cops Balbir Singh and his junior officer, Amarpal Garundi, to take charge of the case. However, the plot takes a turn when the investigation reveals that Paul was secretly in a relationship with his male friend, Liam.