/5 Indian bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets, check who tops the list

From Ravindra Jadeja to Jasprit Bumrah, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers fastest to 150 Test wickets. This list also includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Erapalli Prasanna and Anil Kumble
The former Indian spinner, Ravi Ashwin tops the list of Indian bowlers fastest to take 150 Test wickets. He achieved this milestone in just 29 Test matches.
World no. 1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features second on this list. He scalped his 150th Test wicket while playing in his 32th match.
The Indian legend, Erapalli Prasanna, comes third on this elite list, taking 34 matches to achieve 150 Test wickets milestone.
The former Indian spinner, Anil Kumble, took 34 matches to become part of this elite list.
He was regarded as one of the best spinners in Test cricket during his era.
Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah, comes next on this list. He took 34 matches to complete his 150 wickets in Tests.