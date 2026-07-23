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From 'Jana Nayagan' Vijay to MGR: 12 politicians who released films while serving as chief ministers and ministers

Vinod Janardhanan
Edited By Vinod Janardhanan
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 14:11 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 14:13 IST

C Joseph Vijay's Jana Nayagan is the first lead film released by a sitting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister since MGR in 1978. But Vijay is not the only Indian politician who juggled cinema and public office. Here are some notable names
 

C Joseph Vijay: Thalapathy makes historic return to the big screen with Jana Nayagan
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C Joseph Vijay: Thalapathy makes historic return to the big screen with Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, became the first lead film released by a sitting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister since MG Ramachandran in the same south Indian state in 1978. The political action thriller also features two members of Vijay's Cabinet - Fisheries Minister Srikanth and Health and Medical Welfare Minister Dr Arunraj.

MG Ramachandran: The trailblazer who set the benchmark
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MG Ramachandran: The trailblazer who set the benchmark

The legendary Tamil superstar fondly called MGR became Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in 1977. His film Meenava Nanban released later that year, followed by Madhuraiyai Meetta Sundharapandiyan in 1978. The latter became his final film as a leading man before he devoted himself fully to governance.

M Karunanidhi: The scriptwriter who ruled Tamil Nadu for decades
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M Karunanidhi: The scriptwriter who ruled Tamil Nadu for decades

Karunanidhi was one of Tamil cinema's most prolific scriptwriters. While serving as Chief Minister for decades, he continued to write. He wrote Puthiya Parasakthi, Pasa Kiligal and Pen Singam during different terms in office.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao: NTR never left cinema while serving as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister
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Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao: NTR never left cinema while serving as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

NT Rama Rao, the icon of Telugu cinema, continued acting, directing and writing films during his tenures as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. Simham Navvindi, Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swami Charitra, Brahmarshi Viswamitra, Major Chandrakanth and Srinatha Kavi Sarvabhowmudu were released while he held office in the south Indian state.

Smriti Irani: Television star turned Union minister
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Smriti Irani: Television star turned Union minister

Smriti Irani was a household name for Indian TV audiences for her role in the long-running series Kyu Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Dhi. Her Hindi-language family comedy All Is Well reached theatres in 2015 while she was serving as the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, reflecting her continued connection with showbiz.

Babu Mohan: Comedy and Cabinet duties together
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Babu Mohan: Comedy and Cabinet duties together

The Telugu comedian continued acting in films while serving as Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Labour and Employment between 1999 and 2004, balancing public office with his screen career.

Sunil Dutt: Bollywood icon in the Union Cabinet
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Sunil Dutt: Bollywood icon in the Union Cabinet

Sunil Dutt became Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in 2004, shortly after the blockbuster Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. starring his actor son Sunjay Dutt (shown in picture) cemented his enduring popularity among cinema audiences.

Roja Selvamani: From leading lady to minister and TV shows
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Roja Selvamani: From leading lady to minister and TV shows

Roja was a popular heroine in South Indian cinema before transitioning into a TV host and reality show judge. She later joined politics and went on to become Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement. Roja continued filming TV shows, combining political responsibilities with regular appearances on the small screen.

Suresh Gopi: Union minister who kept acting in Malayalam films
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Suresh Gopi: Union minister who kept acting in Malayalam films

Following his election to Parliament from Thrissur in south Indian state of Kerala and induction into the Union Cabinet in 2024, Malayalam star Suresh Gopi continued his film career with films like Janaki v/s State of Kerala and Ottakomban.

Pawan Kalyan: Deputy Chief Minister with a blockbuster film career
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Pawan Kalyan: Deputy Chief Minister with a blockbuster film career

While serving as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan returned to the big screen with the action entertainer Ustaad Bhagat Singh, released in March 2026.

Ambareesh: Kannada cinema's Rebel Star was both a state and central minister
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Ambareesh: Kannada cinema's Rebel Star was both a state and central minister

Ambareesh served in both the state cabinet of the southern state of Karnataka as Housing Minister, and as a junior minister for Information and Broadcasting in the Centre. During his tenure in office, Ambareesh continued acting in commercial cinema, appearing in Ambareesha (2014) before making an extended cameo in Ranna (2015).

Udhayanidhi Stalin: A swansong before full-time politics
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Udhayanidhi Stalin: A swansong before full-time politics

Shortly after becoming Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin released Maamannan in 2023. He described the political drama as his farewell to acting so he could concentrate on his ministerial responsibilities.

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