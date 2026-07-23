/7 raw, unfiltered Indian movies on youth activism worth rewatching tonight

As CJP-led student protests against the NEET exam paper leak grip the entire country, the focus has shifted to youth-led activism. You may or may not agree with them and their ideology, but it is hard to ignore the spirit of the young, which, despite facing harsh opposition, remains undeterred.

Cinema always mirrors reality. Here are some iconic films based on youth activism that have inspired generations and seem now more relevant than ever. Time to re-watch these classics.