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Ahead of CM Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan: Stream these 5 blockbuster hits of the star on OTT platforms

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 20:43 IST | Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 20:43 IST

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's much-anticipated last film, Jana Nayagan, is finally arriving in theatres after months of legal battles, censorship row and clip leaks. Before the film hits theatres, stream Vijay's other blockbuster movies to celebrate his remarkable cinematic legacy.

5 blockbuster hits of CM Vijay on OTT platforms
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5 blockbuster hits of CM Vijay on OTT platforms

With Jana Nayagan set to mark the end of CM Vijay's inspiring acting career, now is the ideal time for fans to binge-watch his most iconic hits on OTT.

Leo
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Leo

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the 2023 action thriller was a massive commercial hit and blockbuster. Featuring CM Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, the narrative follows Parthiban, a café owner who lives with his wife and son in Himachal Pradesh. However, things take an absurd turn when he gets in the way of a drug cartel.

The Greatest of All Time
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The Greatest of All Time

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, the movie saw massive success and became a commercial hit. Alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Trisha Krishnan, the film follows the actor-turned-politician's character, Gandhi, a former elite spy, who reunites with his old squad to neutralise the fallout from past rogue operations.

Varisu
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Varisu

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

CM Vijay's 2023 action thriller movie was a massive box-office success. It follows him as Vijay Rajendran, the rebellious youngest son of Rajendran (R Sarathkumar), a billionaire entrepreneur. Following a major disagreement with his father over joining the family business, Vijay leaves home to start his own successful food delivery startup. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the key role.

Master
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Master

Where to watch: ZEE5

In the action thriller, the actor plays an alcoholic college professor named John Durairaj who enrols for a teaching post at a juvenile reform facility. There, he gets entangled in clashes with Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), a ruthless drug lord who uses the children as scapegoats for his crimes.

Beast
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Beast

Where to watch: Netflix

Former RAW agent Veera (C Joseph Vijay) must face his fears when a terrorist organisation holds him hostage in a mall along with other visitors and demands the release of its leader.

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